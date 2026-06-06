Sturgeon Appears 'Broken' Amid SNP Embezzlement Scandal Involving Ex-Husband

The former Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon says she feels like she is 'serving a sentence for a crime I did not commit' after her ex-husband Peter Murrell admitted stealing over £400,000 from the SNP. Her successor Humza Yousaf described seeing a 'broken woman' in a recent interview, while also affirming his belief in her integrity.

The political landscape in Scotland has been shaken by a major scandal involving the Scottish National Party ( SNP ). Peter Murrell , former chief executive of the SNP and ex-husband of former first minister Nicola Sturgeon , has admitted to embezzling over £400,000 from the party between August 2010 and October 2022.

The details of his spending, revealed in court, are extensive and include luxurious items such as two cars, a motorhome, high-end coffee machines, a robotic lawnmower, jewellery, handbags, and even stationery. The scale and duration of the fraud, coupled with Murrell's former role overseeing party finances, have cast a shadow over the SNP and raised serious questions about Sturgeon's knowledge. Sturgeon has consistently denied any awareness of her husband's actions, claiming she was deceived and betrayed.

She described feeling as though she is 'serving a sentence for a crime I did not commit' amidst intense public and media scrutiny. Her former colleague and successor as SNP leader, Humza Yousaf, stated that she appeared 'quite a broken woman' in a recent BBC interview, expressing his personal belief in her integrity due to his long association with her, while also acknowledging public skepticism.

Yousaf recounted his own reaction to the police raids on SNP headquarters and Sturgeon's home in 2023, describing it as 'utterly gobsmacked' and 'livid'. The scandal has triggered a profound crisis of confidence within the party and has become a dominant political issue, affecting the SNP's reputation and electoral prospects.

Murrell's spending peaked during the pandemic, and items like the motorhome, purchased for £124,550 and kept at his mother's house with only four miles on the odometer, and a £3,070 robotic lawnmower disguised as 'legal fees', exemplify the nature of his crimes. The court hearing detailed a false invoice process for a car and the mislabeling of personal luxury items as party expenses.

This breach of trust has left the SNP grappling with the fallout and the former first minister fighting to preserve her legacy





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