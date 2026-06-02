Stuntman: Hollywood Returns After 25 Years with Iconic Movie Vehicles

A new trailer for Stuntman: Hollywood has been released at State of Play, revealing a driving game that features licensed vehicles from famous movies and TV shows. The game includes the DeLorean from Back to the Future, KITT from Knight Rider, a Miami Vice-inspired shoot, and Paul Walker's Mitsubishi Eclipse from The Fast and the Furious. The gameplay appears to focus on performing stunts and driving sequences reminiscent of Hollywood productions, with a points-based system similar to the original and its Tony Hawk-style scoring. The title is a revival of the cult classic PlayStation 2 game and is set for release soon.

Nearly twenty five years ago a small game arrived without much fanfare on the PlayStation 2 that game was Stuntman an action driving game in which you didn't race you didn't shoot people you just drove because you were a Hollywood stunt driver performing driving sequences for fictional movies.

Each film had its own theme like a Bond style spy movie a disaster movie a 1970s cop thriller and a Mad Max style action world. The game was the definition of a cult hit and bar a middling sequel in 2007 it went quiet for two decades. Until right now.

The new trailer for Stuntman Hollywood has been released at State of Play this evening revealing a new driving game that's clearly got some big licenses in its back pocket. The trailer brings together several iconic movie and TV vehicles including the DeLorean time machine from Back to the Future and KITT from Knight Rider. Also spotted is what seems to be a Miami Vice style shoot and Paul Walker's Mitsubishi Eclipse from The Fast and the Furious.

Whether or not you're doing a new spin on these movies or actually performing as the driver for the shoots themselves is up in the air but we gotta say this surprise made us very happy. What Is Stuntman Hollywood About It's hard to say for sure if the game will have a story or a plot as such but it looks like nostalgia and the thrill of driving these iconic cars will be doing a lot of heavy lifting because the second they appear viewers know exactly what tone they are getting.

It'll be fun the music will be great and you'll be absolutely delighted when you're doing it. The previous games had a points style setup similar to a game like Tony Hawk in which you had to nail tricks in order to pass or get a set number of stars so we're willing to bet there's going to be a massive amount of replayability on this one.

But the appeal is simple it lets fans watch some of the most beloved screen vehicles ever made share the same digital playground and then crash them into buildings and then do it all over again. Sign us up. Stuntman Hollywood is coming soon





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Stuntman: Hollywood Video Game Playstation State Of Play Back To The Future Knight Rider Fast And Furious Miami Vice Delorean KITT Driving Game Stunt Driver Cult Classic Trailer Game Release

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