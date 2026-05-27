Stunning behind-the-scenes family photos from Donald Trump Jr and Bettina Anderson's Bahamas wedding weekend

Trump family members offered an inside look at the Bahamas wedding weekend in honor of Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson, including paddleboarding in turquoise waters.

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'Members of the Trump family have been soaking up the Bahamas sun after Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson’s joyousIn the days following the nuptials, Anderson offered just a tiny glimpse of married life so far on Instagram Stories, posting a photo of a personalized item embroidered with her new name,"Mrs. Trump. "DONALD TRUMP JR AND BETTINA ANDERSON CELEBRATE PRIVATE WEDDING IN BAHAMAS, SHARE SWEET PERSONAL PHOTOBettina Anderson, 39, who married to Donald Trump Jr., 48, offered a peek into her new life on Instagram Stories by showing off a custom item stitched with her new title,"Mrs. Trump.

""The best paddle board partner," Ivanka Trump wrote alongside the post. In one image, she wore a strapless yellow mini dress with floral detailing, while Kushner wore a white shirt and matching trousers. VANESSA TRUMP REVEALS BREAST CANCER DIAGNOSIS IN EMOTIONAL STATEMENT: 'I AM STAYING FOCUSED AND HOPEFUL' "Don and Bettina are wonderful together.

I’m so proud to have witnessed so much of their journey as a couple," Eric Trump told Page Six a few days ago, as Fox News Digital previously noted. Kai Trump, Tiffany Trump, Lara Trump and Ivanka Trump pose together in the Bahamas during the weekend. They were all gathered in honor of newly married couple Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson.

"They truly light up around each other, and it’s been amazing watching their story unfold. Couldn’t be happier for them on their special day.

"Roughly 40 guests attended the celebration, including Donald Trump Jr.’s five children and several members of the Trump family, according to reports. The couple reportedly scaled back earlier White House wedding considerations in favor of a smaller Bahamas celebration amid tensions surrounding the war in Iran. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner pose during a nighttime outing in the Bahamas, where the family gathered to celebrate Donald Trump Jr.'s wedding to Bettina Anderson.

President Donald Trump did not attend the Bahamas ceremony due to responsibilities in Washington, though reports said the couple hopes to eventually celebrate at the White House with the president and first lady Anderson, 39, is a philanthropist and model who has become a familiar presence at Trump family events in Palm Beach and Mar-a-Lago over the past year. Trump Jr., 48, is the eldest son of President Trump and serves as executive vice president of the Trump Organization.

On Saturday afternoon, Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson shared a sweet photo online of their clasped hands with new wedding rings. He was previously married to Vanessa Trump from 2005 to 2018, and the former couple share five children together: Kai, Donald III, Tristan, Spencer and Chloe.





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