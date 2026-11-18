The failures keep piling up.

Erin Burnett is sounding the alarm over America’s string of unexplained outages and President Donald Trump’s failure to address them, as well as the failure of his close allies.

, the spy agency’s classified internal communications system, had been offline for upward of eight hours. According to CNN sources, there is no concrete sign of a cyberattack.

Also read The Electric BMW M3 Delivers Thrills, Synthesized Sounds, and Pretend Gears

“But like every other of these outages in recent days, it is unclear as to... if not that, then what? ” Burnett asked.

However, Burnett noted this is just the latest in a run of failures that began last week, hitting Microsoft, the FAA, Workday, Chase and United. Apple joined the list on Tuesday, with glitches both online and in its stores. Apple took partial responsibility, tellingThe issue is so widespread that Burnett highlighted how lawmakers, both Democrats and Republicans, have joined forces. Burnett then played clips of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Republican Sen.

Advertisement

Josh Hawley. Jeffries called the developments “troubling,” while Hawley scoffed: “If this is all a coincidence, it’s like the greatest coincidence in the history of the world. ”“There is not a lot that Hakeem Jeffries and Josh Hawley agree on, and they are completely copacetic on that one,” Burnett noted. MAGA Sen.

Rick Scott suggests Team USA athletes who criticize representing the U.S. should be stripped of their Olympic uniforms. Burnett pointed the finger at Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, 55, for his lack of understanding of the outages four days later, before taking aim at the president.

“The root cause of what happened, we don’t have clarity yet,” Duffy said during a press conference on Tuesday in a clip Burnett aired. “If we were subject to a hack, we will share that with you as well. But all of my intelligence partners are telling me that wasn’t the case. ” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy speaks to members of the media alongside FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford on Capitol Hill on November 17, 2026.

Conservative radio host Todd Starnes, 59, sparked concerns over a possible bank run, while journalist Maria Shriver, 71, leaned into the hacking conspiracy,Former Trump White House press secretary Sean Spicer said he was “entering full prepper mode” amid the string of outages. Then came the commander in chief, with Burnett playing Trump’s answer in Manila when a reporter asked whether he was concerned about the outages.

“It’s life when you’re big and powerful, and you have all the money, things like that happen. It’s fine,” Trump said flippantly.

“So having your bank account attacked just because you live in America is life. And it’s fine,” Burnett said.

Advertisement

“Obviously not inspiring confidence. ”hit are taking some responsibility. Microsoft said a hidden flaw, a spike in traffic, and reduced server capacity crashed Outlook and Teams. JPMorgan Chase blamed a software bug that rippled through the financial system.

The White House, Department of Transportation, the Department of Homeland Security, and the NSA did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment. White House Communications Director Steven Cheung hasU. S. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin speaks in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration issued a national ground stop"due to extraordinary circumstances and reasons for safety.

"to the outages, Burnett ended her monologue with a jab at Duffy, pointing to a technical glitch during a Saturday press conference at the Department of Transportation’s headquarters in Washington. Partway through his remarks, Duffy’s microphone gave out.

“Oh, wait a second here. I don’t know what’s going on with our audio,” he said. *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s