Study Warns of Microplastics Released from Plastic Kettles

A study conducted by scientists from the University of Queensland has found that the first boil in a new kettle can release around 12 million nanoparticles per millilitre, which can lead to a significant amount of microplastics in the water used for making tea. The study also found that hard tap water significantly reduces the amount of particles released.

A new study has revealed that the first boil in a new kettle can release around 12 million nanoparticles per millilitre, which equates to almost three billion particles in an average 250ml cup of tea.

The study also found that hard tap water significantly reduces the amount of particles released. The researchers are urging tea lovers to be particularly careful when making drinks with a new kettle and are calling on manufacturers, policymakers, and regulators to inform consumers with safety guidelines or product labels warning about plastic particle release





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Microplastics Plastic Kettles Nanoparticles Tea Water Quality

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