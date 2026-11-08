Study: Seniors on Statins May Stop Without Major Risk

New research indicates that adults over 70 without heart disease can stop taking statins with minimal increased risk, challenging current NHS guidance for this demographic.

New clinical research suggests that millions of elderly patients prescribed statins to prevent heart attacks and strokes may be able to discontinue the medication without significantly increasing their mortality risk. Experts from the University of California analyzed data showing that adults aged 70 and older with no prior history of heart disease generally experienced similar survival rates after stopping the cholesterol-lowering drugs compared to those who continued treatment.

Study Mechanics and Participant Data

The primary investigation was a randomized controlled trial conducted across healthcare systems in Switzerland, France, and the Netherlands, with findings presented at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions in Chicago. The study cohort consisted of 1,880 adults aged 70 and over who were currently taking statins and had at least two chronic health conditions. Researchers divided these participants into two distinct groups: half were instructed to stop taking the drugs immediately, while the remainder continued their statin regimen as normal.

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Following the initiation of this trial, researchers monitored the participants for a period of two years to track specific health outcomes. The metrics collected included the incidence of heart attacks, strokes, and overall mortality. Additionally, the study assessed quality of life indicators, the prevalence of muscle pain, the frequency of falls, and muscle wasting conditions known as sarcopenia to ensure a comprehensive evaluation of patient well-being.

Mortality Rates and Cardiovascular Outcomes

After the two-year observation period, the data revealed little difference in the overall risk of heart attack, stroke, or death between the group that stopped the medication and the group that continued treatment. There were also no significant statistical differences reported in quality of life, muscle pain symptoms, falls, or sarcopenia between the two cohorts. However, the study did observe a small but measurable increase in cardiovascular events among patients who discontinued the therapy.

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Specifically, for every 40 patients who stopped taking statins, there was one additional heart attack, stroke, or death recorded during the study period. The absolute numbers indicated that 119 patients who stopped taking statins suffered a heart attack, stroke, or died, compared to 87 who continued taking statins as normal. Deaths were also slightly more common among those who stopped taking statins, affecting 9.8 percent of participants compared with 8 percent of those who continued treatment.

Expert Analysis and Medical Guidance

Dr Rita Redberg, a cardiologist and the lead author of the study, emphasized that the small increased risk of cardiovascular events means that a general recommendation to stop statins for this population is not scientifically supported. She stated that there should be shared decision-making between the patient and healthcare professionals to determine if discontinuation is an appropriate option. She noted that in general, discontinuation is safe for most people in this age group who have not suffered a previous heart event.

Professor Naveed Sattar, an expert in cardiometabolic medicine at the University of Glasgow who was not involved in the current study, welcomed the findings but cautioned that the slight increase in deaths cannot be ignored. He remarked that for an average 77-year-old without prior heart disease who is already taking a statin, the risk of a cardiovascular event may increase modestly after treatment cessation. While the absolute excess risk appears small, he believes it is likely real and stated he would not advise his relatives to stop taking statins based on this study alone.

Broader Impact on NHS and Elderly Care

This research challenges current NHS guidance, which recommends statins as a long-term treatment for the majority of patients to keep cardiovascular risk as low as possible as they age. Statins are among the most commonly prescribed drugs in Britain, with more than eight million adults in the UK receiving the medication. Approximately 2.5 million of these recipients are over the age of 70, representing a significant portion of the elderly population managed by the healthcare system.

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Professor Sattar further noted that there was no difference in reported side effects between the two groups. Therefore, if patients are happy to continue taking a statin, and given that the medication is inexpensive, there appears to be little reason to stop treatment solely to avoid side effects. He suggested that the medical focus should shift less toward stopping statins and more toward finding the best ways to reduce cardiovascular risk, including strategies to tackle excess weight and other lifestyle factors.