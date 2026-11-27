A new study offers clues about why some areas are more likely to lure data centers than others.

A community’s mixture of developed land, power infrastructure, fiber connections and tech workers may help decide whether it attracts a data center, according to new research examining more than 200 of the facilities.

While proponents argue the projects attract investment, create jobs and generate tax revenue, data centers have faced growing backlash across the United States. Residents have cited concerns including their potential impact on electricity bills, water consumption and noise disrupting nearby neighborhoods. The study, published in the academic journal Cities, analyzed 212 data centers operated by 11 major technology companies, according to a release from the University of Oklahoma.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The researchers found that land use, infrastructure and workforce were associated with the locations chosen for the facilities.