A study by researchers Adam Johnson and Othman Ali found US newspapers disproportionately emphasized Israeli deaths while downplaying Palestinian casualties with emotive language disparities.

A comprehensive analysis of major US newspaper coverage reveals significant discrepancies in how the conflict between Israel and Hamas has been reported. Researchers Adam Johnson and Othman Ali examined the reporting from October 7, marking the deadly Hamas-led attack on southern Israel, to November 24, which signaled the start of a negotiated pause that ended just a week later. Their findings indicate a consistent bias against Palestinians across more than 1,000 articles published by three major newspapers during this critical period.

Emotive Language and Terminology Disparities

The research highlights a stark contrast in the terminology used to describe violence against Israelis versus Palestinians. Between October 7 and November 24, the outlets used the words slaughter and massacre a combined 180 times when describing the toll of the Hamas-led attack on Israel. In contrast, the newspapers used those terms just five times when describing Gazans killed by the Israeli military. This disparity persisted even when reporting on high casualty figures, with reports noting that an article detailing how Israel's siege and bombing had killed 1 in 200 Palestinians did not use the word massacre or slaughter once.

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Instead of the emotive language reserved for Israeli victims, the Palestinian dead were simply described as killed or died, often using the passive voice. The analysis further noted that while the outlets disproportionately emphasized Israeli deaths, they used emotive language to describe the killings of Israelis but not Palestinians. This linguistic approach extended to other aspects of the conflict, with the newspapers offering lopsided coverage of antisemitic acts in the US while largely ignoring anti-Muslim sentiment. During the first month and a half of Israel's assault, as the death toll surged, the three newspapers' mentions of Palestinians in their coverage declined, further marginalizing the Palestinian narrative in mainstream media.

Underreporting on Children and Journalists

The study also points to a conspicuous lack of coverage regarding the impact of the war on children and journalists, groups that typically elicit sympathy from Western media. In the three weeks after October 7, Israeli forces killed more children in Gaza than were killed in all of the world's armed conflict zones since 2019, according to Save the Children. The Committee to Protect Journalists stated that more reporters were killed during the first 10 weeks of the war than have ever been killed in a single country over an entire year. Adam Johnson and Othman Ali noted that the lack of coverage for these unprecedented killings is remarkable given the international outcry over similar events in other conflicts.

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By way of comparison, more Palestinian children died in the first week of the Gaza bombing than during the first year of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. This discrepancy in coverage raises questions about how media outlets prioritize stories and the framing of victims. The researchers argue that the media's failure to adequately report on these specific groups represents a significant gap in journalistic responsibility. The omission of such details contributes to a broader narrative that downplays the human cost borne by Palestinians in the ongoing conflict.

Media Censorship and Industry Response

The bias observed in US media is partly attributed to structural constraints, such as the policy under which the outlet runs its Israel-Palestine coverage through its Jerusalem bureau. This bureau must abide by the rules of the Israeli military's censor, which heavily influences the content that reaches the public. The few journalists who have been allowed to enter Gaza as embeds with Israeli forces are required to submit their materials and footage to the Israeli government for review. These restrictions limit the ability of journalists to report independently on the ground, creating a bottleneck for unvarnished accounts of the war.

The Western media's slanted coverage of Israel's devastating war on Gaza has drawn outrage from individual journalists, including some who work at the newspapers analyzed in the study. In November, hundreds of journalists signed an open letter renewing the call for journalists to tell the full truth without fear or favor. The letter urged the use of precise terms well-defined by international human rights organizations, including ethnic cleansing and genocide. The signatories argued that contorting words to hide evidence of war crimes or Israel's oppression of Palestinians is journalistic malpractice and an abdication of moral clarity. This internal dissent highlights a growing tension between corporate media policies and the ethical obligations of independent journalism.

Broader Political and Economic Implications

The analysis of media bias extends beyond journalism to touch on broader political and economic issues. The report suggests that the media's coverage is influenced by the political climate, with US voters facing opportunities to address the forces that are rigging the economy and democracy. The conditions that fueled right-wing movements were created by decades of radical neoliberal economic policies and a corrupt political system dominated by corporate interests. These policies included slashing taxes on the super-rich and promising that benefits would trickle down, a promise that largely failed to materialize for ordinary people.

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When a populace feels betrayed and lied to, right-wing demagogues find it easy to find scapegoats. The corporate media's failure to provide a nuanced and truthful account of these dynamics allows these narratives to persist. Independent journalism, powered and funded by people who believe in building a better world, is presented as the alternative to the current system. The study serves as a call to action for both media professionals and consumers to demand higher standards of reporting and accountability. The ongoing conflict in Gaza remains a flashpoint for these broader societal issues, with the media playing a crucial role in shaping public perception and political will.