Study Reveals the Best and Worst Cities for Families in the US

A new LendingTree study identifies the top and bottom cities for families based on key factors like income, housing, education, and child care costs. Salt Lake City tops the list while Miami ranks last.

A recent study has shed light on the significant impact a city can have on a family's quality of life. The study, conducted by LendingTree and published earlier this week, analyzed the 50 largest metropolitan areas in the United States, evaluating them based on seven key factors crucial to family well-being.

These factors encompassed median family income, homeownership rates for families with children, poverty rates, school dropout rates for teenagers, average commute times, the percentage of households with children, and child care costs for infants and 4-year-olds. This comprehensive analysis provided a detailed picture of the best and worst cities for families in the US. Miami, Florida, unfortunately, landed at the bottom of the list, scoring the lowest overall with 23.4. The city presented several challenges for families, including a low median family income of $84,550, a high poverty rate among children (over 16%), expensive child care costs ($1,982 per month), and long average commutes of 59 minutes. Las Vegas followed closely behind, ranking second-to-last with a median income of $79,397. The city's 52-minute average commute time and high child care expenses ($1,998 per month) furthered the difficulties faced by families in the area. Los Angeles, despite a higher median income of $100,832, ranked among the worst due to a significant child poverty rate (over 15%), a low rate of families owning their homes (48.3%), lengthy commutes (61 minutes), and expensive child care ($2,844 per month).On the other end of the spectrum, Salt Lake City emerged as the best city for families, ranking first with a final score of 75.4. The city boasted a strong median family income of $112,342, relatively low child poverty rates (10.7%), and affordable child care costs averaging $1,646 per month. Minneapolis secured the second spot with a median income of $132,055, one of the highest in the study. It also impressed with a high percentage of children living in owner-occupied homes (78.7%) and low teen school dropout rates (2.5%). Cincinnati rounded out the top three with a median income of $106,971 and strong performance in teen school retention, though it faced a slightly higher child poverty rate of 13%. The average monthly child care costs for an infant and 4-year-old in Cincinnati were $1,868. As housing prices continue to climb, finding affordable housing presents a growing challenge. LendingTree offered several practical tips for families seeking to maximize their living situation. The study suggests comparing mortgage rates from various lenders to secure the best deal. For families considering home renovations, utilizing home equity for remodeling can be a cost-effective solution. Renting, while not always the primary goal, can be a viable option, particularly for those seeking lower monthly costs and greater flexibility





FOX26Houston / 🏆 448. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

FAMILY LIFE BEST CITIES WORST CITIES HOUSING COSTS CHILD CARE EDUCATION

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Study Reveals Best and Worst U.S. Cities for FamiliesA new LendingTree study ranks the 50 largest U.S. metropolitan areas based on factors crucial to family well-being, including income, education, housing, and childcare costs. Miami ranks last, while Salt Lake City takes the top spot.

Read more »

WalletHub Reveals Best and Worst States for DrivingWalletHub's latest study analyzes the 50 states based on cost, traffic, safety, and vehicle access. Hawaii ranked last, while Kansas topped the list.

Read more »

WalletHub Reveals Best and Worst U.S. Cities for WeddingsA new study by WalletHub analyzes over 180 U.S. cities to determine the most wedding-friendly locations based on cost, services, and overall convenience. Orlando, Florida, takes the top spot, while Pearl City, Hawaii, and Bridgeport, Connecticut, rank among the worst.

Read more »

Selecting the Best: Why 'Best of the Best' Hiring May BackfireResearch suggests that multi-step processes for selecting the most creative individuals or ideas may be inefficient and unreliable. Experts often struggle to distinguish clear winners among finalists. A more effective approach might involve broader talent criteria, focusing on diversity and cultural fit, early expert involvement, and creating a community of 'winners' that includes all finalists.

Read more »

Washington State Ranks as Second-Worst for Driving, WalletHub Study FindsWalletHub's latest study has revealed that Washington state comes in as the second-worst state to drive in, highlighting factors such as high car theft rates, poor road quality, and expensive vehicle maintenance. While Washington boasts a high number of alternative fuel stations, its overall driving experience lags behind many other states.

Read more »

‘Worst of worst' fire conditions could hit LA on Monday, forecasters warnFierce and “damaging” Santa Ana winds could bring the “worst of the worst” fire conditions to Southern California starting Monday, forecasters warn.

Read more »