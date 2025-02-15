Study Reveals Impact of City on Family Well-Being: Top and Bottom Ranked Metropolitan Areas

A new study by LendingTree analyzes the 50 largest U.S. cities, ranking them based on factors crucial to family well-being such as median income, homeownership rates, poverty rates, school dropout rates, commute times, and childcare costs. The study highlights the significant influence of location on family quality of life, revealing both the most and least family-friendly cities.

A recent study has shed light on the significant impact a city can have on a family's quality of life. The study, conducted by LendingTree and released earlier this week, analyzed the 50 largest metropolitan areas in the United States, ranking them based on seven key factors crucial for family well-being.

These factors included median family income, homeownership rates for families with children, poverty rates, school dropout rates among teenagers, average commute times, the percentage of households with children, and childcare costs for infants and 4-year-olds. The comprehensive evaluation provided a detailed picture of the most and least favorable cities for families.Miami, Florida, emerged as the least family-friendly city on the list, securing the bottom spot with an overall score of 23.4. The city faced multiple challenges, including the lowest median family income among the top three worst-ranked cities at $84,550, and a poverty rate exceeding 16% for children. Families in Miami also grappled with high childcare expenses ($1,982) and lengthy average commutes of 59 minutes. Las Vegas trailed closely behind, ranking second-to-last with a median income of $79,397. Its 52-minute average commute time and exorbitant childcare costs ($1,998) further compounded the difficulties faced by families in the area. Los Angeles secured the third-worst position despite boasting a relatively high median income of $100,832. However, over 15% of children lived in poverty, and the percentage of children residing in owner-occupied homes was notably low at 48.3%. Long commutes (61 minutes) and expensive childcare ($2,844 per month) added to the city's challenges for families.On the other end of the spectrum, Salt Lake City emerged as the most family-friendly city, ranking first with a commendable score of 75.4 and a strong median family income of $112,342. The city exhibited low child poverty rates (10.7%) and relatively affordable childcare costs averaging $1,646 per month. Minneapolis took second place, offering families a median income of $132,055, one of the highest in the study. The city stood out for its impressive homeownership rates among families with children (78.7%) and remarkably low teen school dropout rates (2.5%). Cincinnati rounded out the top three, boasting a median income of $106,971 and commendable teen school retention rates. However, the city faced a slightly higher child poverty rate of 13% and average monthly childcare costs for infants and 4-year-olds were $1,868. The study's findings highlight the significant influence of location on family well-being. While housing prices continue to rise, the study offers valuable tips for families seeking to optimize their living situation. These include comparing mortgage rates from different lenders, exploring home equity options for renovations, and considering renting as a viable alternative, particularly for those seeking lower monthly costs and greater flexibility





FOX10Phoenix / 🏆 83. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

FAMILY LIFE CITY LIVING COST OF LIVING CHILDCARE COSTS HOUSING MARKET EDUCATION INCOME POVERTY

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Spaceflight's Impact on Vision: Study Reveals Changes in Astronaut EyesA new study reveals that 70% of astronauts who have spent six to 12 months on the International Space Station (ISS) experience significant vision changes due to a condition called 'spaceflight-associated neuroocular syndrome' (SANS). SANS involves symptoms like swelling of the optic nerve, flattening at the back of the eye, and general vision changes. Researchers analyzed three key eye measurements before and after spaceflight, revealing a decrease in ocular rigidity, intraocular pressure, and ocular pulse amplitude. These changes are linked to symptoms like decreased eye size, changes in focal field, and swelling of the optic nerve. The study suggests that these changes in eye mechanics could serve as biomarkers to predict the development of SANS.

Read more »

Study Reveals Impact of a Medium-Sized Asteroid on Earth's Climate and EcosystemsResearchers at the IBS Center for Climate Physics simulate the effects of a Bennu-like asteroid impact, finding both devastating and surprising consequences.

Read more »

AAA study reveals nighttime dangers for pedestrians on dark city roadsNew research from AAA reveals a trend in pedestrian fatalities in the United States.

Read more »

‘Cruel, costly, and ineffective’: Biden administration forced animals to inhale smoke to study impact of wildfires Political News and Conservative Analysis About Congress, the President, and the Federal Government

Read more »

Washington Democrat Pushes Bill to Study Impact of Anesthesia on Climate ChangeA Washington Democrat state senator aims to study the environmental impact of anesthetic gases used in medical, dental, and veterinary practices. The bill calls for a study on the extent of usage, emissions, and potential reduction or elimination strategies. Critics question the necessity of such a study given the negligible contribution of anesthetic gases to global emissions.

Read more »

Endangered Species Act: New Study Shows Positive Impact on Property MarketsA new study challenges the notion that the Endangered Species Act (ESA) is detrimental to the economy, revealing that it can actually have a positive impact on property markets. The study, conducted by Eyal Frank of the University of Chicago, analyzed data on over 900 species and their habitats, finding that while home prices within protected areas remained stable, surrounding communities saw an increase in property values of up to 10 percent. The findings suggest that the ESA can harmonize conservation goals with economic realities.

Read more »