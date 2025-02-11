Study Reveals Impact of a Medium-Sized Asteroid on Earth's Climate and Ecosystems

Researchers at the IBS Center for Climate Physics simulate the effects of a Bennu-like asteroid impact, finding both devastating and surprising consequences.

A new study by researchers at IBS Center for Climate Physics (ICCP) at Pusan National University in South Korea explores the potential consequences of a medium-sized asteroid impact on Earth's climate and ecosystems. Focusing on the asteroid Bennu , which has a very small chance (around 0.037%) of impacting Earth in 2182, the researchers used advanced climate models and the supercomputer Aleph to simulate the event.

While the probability of Bennu's impact is low, it highlights the importance of understanding the effects of such events, which are more common than the larger, 'planet-killer' asteroids. The study found that an impact from a medium-sized asteroid like Bennu could inject massive amounts of dust, soot, and sulfur into the atmosphere, creating a global 'impact winter.' This would disrupt climate patterns, alter atmospheric chemistry, and reduce global photosynthesis for several years. The researchers were surprised to discover that oceanic phytoplankton might recover more quickly than land plants, potentially mitigating some of the food security concerns resulting from the impact winter. The study suggests that the iron content in the dust ejected by the impact could enrich nutrient-depleted oceanic regions, leading to unprecedented algae blooms. These blooms could provide a source of food for marine ecosystems and potentially help offset the decline in terrestrial productivity. Despite the potential benefits for oceanic life, the impact of a medium-sized asteroid on Earth would undoubtedly be devastating, with widespread ecosystem collapse and significant challenges to human survival





SPACEdotcom / 🏆 92. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ASTEROID IMPACT CLIMATE CHANGE ECOSYSTEMS BENNU FOOD SECURITY PHYTOPLANKTON IRON CONTENT

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Washington Democrat Pushes Bill to Study Impact of Anesthesia on Climate ChangeA Washington Democrat state senator aims to study the environmental impact of anesthetic gases used in medical, dental, and veterinary practices. The bill calls for a study on the extent of usage, emissions, and potential reduction or elimination strategies. Critics question the necessity of such a study given the negligible contribution of anesthetic gases to global emissions.

Read more »

Washington Democrat Proposes Study on Anesthesia's Climate ImpactA Washington Democrat's proposal to study the environmental impact of medical anesthesia sparks debate about climate change mitigation strategies and the scope of environmental policy.

Read more »

Spaceflight's Impact on Vision: Study Reveals Changes in Astronaut EyesA new study reveals that 70% of astronauts who have spent six to 12 months on the International Space Station (ISS) experience significant vision changes due to a condition called 'spaceflight-associated neuroocular syndrome' (SANS). SANS involves symptoms like swelling of the optic nerve, flattening at the back of the eye, and general vision changes. Researchers analyzed three key eye measurements before and after spaceflight, revealing a decrease in ocular rigidity, intraocular pressure, and ocular pulse amplitude. These changes are linked to symptoms like decreased eye size, changes in focal field, and swelling of the optic nerve. The study suggests that these changes in eye mechanics could serve as biomarkers to predict the development of SANS.

Read more »

Climate change is speeding up, study of ocean warming revealsPatrick Pester is the trending news writer at Live Science. His background is in wildlife conservation and he has worked with endangered species around the world. Patrick holds a master's degree in international journalism from Cardiff University in the U.K.

Read more »

Lido Impact Staking: Revolutionizing Sustainable Social Impact FundingLido Impact Staking (LIS) launches on January 15th, 2025, offering a groundbreaking approach to sustainable funding for social impact. Users can stake ETH, stETH, or wstETH and allocate staking rewards to causes they support, creating a perpetual funding stream for impactful projects.

Read more »

World's biggest breast sizes by country revealed — see where the US rankedStudy reveals which country’s women have the biggest busts

Read more »