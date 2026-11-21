New research highlights divorce risks in age-gap relationships, suggesting Leonardo DiCaprio might find stability with peers like Olivia Colman or Victoria Beckham.

Leonardo DiCaprio is currently marking his 52nd birthday, a milestone that continues to draw intense public scrutiny regarding his romantic history and preferences. The actor, renowned for his Academy Award-winning roles, has long been associated with dating partners significantly younger than himself, often sparking media speculation about the longevity of his relationships. As DiCaprio celebrates this personal occasion, scientific data has emerged offering insights into which types of partnerships are most likely to endure over the long term.

Research Links Smaller Age Gaps to Stability

Scientific analysis suggests that couples born closer together in age generally experience higher rates of relationship stability and lower probabilities of separation. A comprehensive study conducted by Emory University in Atlanta, which analyzed data from more than 3,000 individuals, provides concrete statistical evidence supporting this conclusion. The research indicates that while wide age gaps do not guarantee failure, they are statistically associated with significantly higher risks of divorce compared to couples of similar ages.

Also read Brad Pitt Stunt Role Thriller Without Leonardo DiCaprio

The findings from Emory University reveal a clear correlation between the size of the age gap and the likelihood of marital dissolution. For couples with a five-year age difference, the chance of divorce was found to be 18 percent greater than that of partners of the same age. This risk escalated substantially to 39 percent for couples separated by ten years, and reached a staggering 95 percent increase for those with a 20-year age difference. Conversely, couples born within 12 months of each other showed the lowest divorce rate, with the risk of separation dropping to just 3 percent.

Expert Analysis on Emotional Maturity and Compatibility

Dr. Justin Lehmiller, a senior research fellow at the Kinsey Institute and author of the book Mindf*ck: How to Hack Your Brain for More Pleasure, Deeper Connection, and Hotter Sex, provided context to these statistics. He noted that while scientific research does not identify a single ideal age gap for romantic success, most people naturally prefer partners within a few years of their own age. Lehmiller emphasized that relationships can be healthy and happy regardless of age differences, but similarity in age often aligns with broader social preferences.

Advertisement

Professor Gary Lewandowski from Monmouth University added that age itself is a poor indicator of maturity or emotional intelligence. He argued that the benefits of same-age pairings stem from shared life stages, priorities, and timelines, which reduce friction in daily life. Lewandowski explained that while early satisfaction may be high in age-gap relationships, often due to power dynamics or novelty, this advantage typically fades within six to ten years. He warned that such couples face greater stress during financial hardships and conflicting timelines regarding career and retirement.

Celebrity Examples Challenge Statistical Norms

Despite the statistical trends, Hollywood provides notable counterexamples of successful age-gap marriages. Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones have maintained a long-lasting marriage despite a 25-year age difference, demonstrating that love can defy probabilistic predictions. Similarly, George and Amal Clooney have been together for over a decade despite a 17-year gap, further complicating the narrative that wide age differences inevitably lead to separation.

However, not all high-profile age-gap relationships have endured. Leonardo DiCaprio's previous relationship with Camila Morrone, who was 23 years his junior, ended after four years, aligning with the broader trend suggested by the Emory University study. Additionally, the split between Scott Disick and Sofia Richie, who had a 15-year age gap, after three years together, offers another example of the challenges these pairings can face. These cases illustrate that while statistical probabilities exist, individual relationship dynamics play a critical role in outcomes.

Implications for DiCaprio's Future Partnerships

The scientific data implies that Leonardo DiCaprio might have a higher probability of long-term relationship stability with partners closer to his own age of 52. Potential matches mentioned in this context include actress Olivia Colman and fashion designer Victoria Beckham, both of whom are also 52 years old. While DiCaprio's history favors younger partners, the research suggests that shared life stages and similar aging processes could offer a more resilient foundation for a lasting partnership.

Advertisement

Ultimately, the debate over age-gap relationships remains complex, balancing statistical evidence with individual exceptions. While Dr. Lehmiller notes that people may seek older partners for perceived stability or younger partners for energy and new perspectives, the data consistently shows that similarity in age reduces structural friction. As DiCaprio moves forward in his personal life, these scientific insights provide a factual backdrop to the ongoing public fascination with his romantic choices.