Study: Rejoining EU Could Cost UK £750 Million Weekly

New research indicates Andy Burnham's plan to rejoin the EU may cost the UK £750 million a week, far exceeding 2016 referendum claims.

Research released by the campaign group Stay Out indicates that Prime Minister Andy Burnham's ambition to reinstate full European Union membership could impose a financial burden of £750 million on the United Kingdom every week. The analysis highlights a significant shift in the bloc's fiscal structure since the original Brexit vote, noting that the EU's annual budget has doubled over the last decade.

While the £350 million weekly figure was the central point of contention during the 2016 referendum, the new calculations project that annual payments from the UK would total £39.3 billion. This amount equates to £756 million per week, a sum that significantly dwarfs the figures cited ten years ago and presents a stark contrast to previous political narratives regarding net contributions.

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Budget Increases and Rebate Losses

The Stay Out report, authored by former Vote Leave supporters who oppose the current government's reversal of Brexit, attributes the rising costs to substantial expansions in the EU's financial scope. The organization points out that the bloc has introduced numerous new green levies, which the UK would be obligated to pay upon rejoining. These charges are in addition to the standard contributions calculated based on national income.

A critical component of this increased financial liability is the likely expiration of the historic budget rebate negotiated by Margaret Thatcher. Senior EU officials, including former chief negotiator Michel Barnier, have explicitly warned that Britain would not receive this discount if it chose to rejoin. The absence of the rebate means the UK would face the full weight of the bloc's expanding expenditure without any historical deductions to offset the cost.

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Political Opposition and Cabinet Divisions

Former Vote Leave chief Michael Gove has publicly endorsed the Stay Out findings, arguing that rejoining entails surrendering control of laws, borders, money, and trade while incurring higher costs. He emphasized that families struggling with mortgages and energy bills require a government focused on the cost of living rather than sending hundreds of millions to Brussels. Gove described the prospect of reopening the question as a commitment to another decade of divisive negotiations at a time when citizens desire progress on domestic priorities.

Despite these objections, Prime Minister Andy Burnham has signaled his intent to use an upcoming UK-EU summit as a launchpad for a national conversation on future relations. During a gathering of European leaders in Dublin, Burnham stated he was focused on securing a food and farming deal, though he acknowledged that Cabinet decisions regarding any further steps are yet to be made. Downing Street has clarified that there is currently no timeframe for setting out potential future options beyond the immediate summit.

Regulatory Alignment and Legal Impact

The immediate trade deal negotiated by Keir Starmer and supported by Burnham aims to slash post-Brexit checks on British food exports. In exchange for this access, the UK must agree to permanently align with all EU regulations in the food and farming sectors. This process, known as dynamic alignment, requires the UK to adopt new EU regulations in these areas as soon as they are passed by the European Union.

A parliamentary report warns that this specific agreement alone could require the adoption of approximately 780 EU laws annually. This equates to accepting a new regulation every twelve hours, illustrating the extensive regulatory integration involved in closer cooperation. The Prime Minister's office maintains that such closer ties are in Britain's best interests, sharing values and strategic priorities with European partners.

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Financial Contributions and Future Projections

Beyond the weekly membership fee, the UK could face additional financial obligations toward EU cohesion funds, which support infrastructure projects in poorer member states. Stay Out chief Oliver Lewis, who helped negotiate the current Brexit deal, noted that the EU is more indebted and expensive than when Britain left. He cited Commission figures indicating that the total EU budget could reach 311.3 billion euros if the UK rejoins, compared to 262.2 billion euros otherwise.

While official figures suggest the UK's share would be £39.3 billion, this figure is partially offset by EU spending on projects within the UK. However, the exact amount of this offset remains uncertain. The Stay Out group argues that the combination of higher base contributions, the loss of the rebate, and new green levies creates a financial scenario that justifies their continued opposition to rejoining the European Union.