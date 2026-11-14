Support CleanTechnica's work through a Substack subscription, on Patreon, or on Stripe. Help us produce all of the high-quality, original content we publish week after week despite the challenges of content-scraping AI, antisocial media, inflation, and other hurdles. The findings indicate where adaptive measures are needed most around the United ..

Caption: A new study reports global-warming-attributed trends in monthly-averaged maximum daily temperature for every U.S. state. Shown here are temperature changes between 1991 and 2012 compared to the average temperature between 1901 and 1960.

Credits: Image courtesy of the U.S. Global Change Research Program. The findings indicate where adaptive measures are needed most around the United States. Global warming, the observed increase in the Earth’s average global surface temperature since preindustrial times, currently stands at around. While this number is expected to continue to rise, local temperatures will not go up uniformly around the world.

Also read Wellness trend beloved by athletes and biohackers may actually do more harm than good: study

In regions where warming trends are most pronounced, local adaptation and resilience measures will be especially critical to minimizing risks to ecosystems, agricultural productivity, the built environment, human health, and economic well-being. The study finds that Alaska, Utah, New Mexico, Colorado, and Nevada have experienced the strongest average warming trends; the lowest occurred in Hawaii, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Arkansas. Across the country, warming trends were most pronounced during the summer and fall, particularly in September and November.

Alaska has the highest historical maximum daily temperature warming , while Hawaii has the lowest average historical warming, at 0.8 C. The authors expect that barring unforeseen local anomalies, these state-by-state temperature trends will continue unabated as ongoing global emissions from human activities continue to raise the average global temperature.

Advertisement

“Based on these results, we encourage decision-makers to assess states that have undergone the steepest increases in maximum and minimum daily temperatures, and identify where continued trends would indicate a rapid progression toward thresholds beyond which natural and managed resources, ecosystems, and infrastructure can function safely,” says MIT CS3 Deputy Director, a co-author of the study. “In such cases, triaging and adaptive measures would take a high priority.

By directing resources to where they are needed most, state and regional planners could significantly reduce climate-related physical and financial risks. ” Unlike previous efforts to report temperature trends across the United States, this study aggregates average maximum, minimum, and mean daily temperature data at the state level for each month of the year, providing actionable information for planners in government, industry, and civil society. We publish a number of guest posts from experts in a large variety of fields.

This is our contributor account for those special people, organizations, agencies, and companies.