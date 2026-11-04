Study: Permanent Daylight Saving Time Adds 2.14 Billion Dark Morning School Commutes

A new University of Washington study reveals that permanent Daylight Saving Time would result in 2.14 billion additional dark-morning school commutes across the US.

A comprehensive new study published by researchers at the University of Washington projects that adopting permanent Daylight Saving Time across the United States would force students to commute to school in the dark an extra 2.14 billion times each year. The research highlights a significant shift in morning light conditions that would occur if the nation were to abandon the annual practice of switching back to Standard Time in the fall.

The Core Mechanism of Dark Mornings

The U.S. House of Representatives previously passed the Sunshine Protection Act to establish permanent Daylight Saving Time, but the legislation remains stalled in the Senate. Researchers calculated the impact of this potential policy change by analyzing school start times, enrollment data, and precise community locations across the country. The calculation assumes students leave their homes around 8 a.m., which lead researcher Guadalupe Rodriguez Ferrante noted is a relatively late time, suggesting the actual number of dark commutes is likely higher.

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Under the current system, Standard Time takes effect between November and March, providing earlier sunrise times during the winter months. Shifting to permanent Daylight Saving Time would delay sunrise by one hour during these winter months, resulting in significantly darker mornings for children traveling to educational institutions. The study team estimated that this single change in clock time would impose 2.14 billion additional dark-morning commutes for schoolkids nationwide.

Stakeholder Perspectives and Scientific Analysis

Horacio de la Iglesia, a senior author and professor of biology at the University of Washington in Seattle, criticized the proposed legislation for its unintended consequences. He argued that while the bill is named the Sunshine Protection Act because it provides an extra hour of light in the evening, it effectively steals that hour from the morning. De la Iglesia suggested the legislation could alternatively be called the Sunshine Destruction Act due to the loss of morning daylight.

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De la Iglesia emphasized that the impact on children is a tangible metric that resonates across all socioeconomic backgrounds. He stated that the darker mornings would inequitably affect children who must adhere to fixed school schedules, regardless of their family's resources. The professor noted that no parent wants their children to travel to school in the dark, especially during the vulnerable early morning hours when visibility is reduced.

Rodriguez Ferrante, a postdoctoral scholar in biology at the University of Washington, highlighted that communities on the western edge of their time zones and places with early school start times would be hardest hit by the change. The study found that some school districts that currently never experience a dark commute would suddenly face this new reality if the legislation passes. This shift would fundamentally alter the morning environment for millions of students.

Real-World Impact on Student Health and Schedules

The study examined 14 states that had preapproved a switch to permanent Daylight Saving Time, including Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Utah, Colorado, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Maine, and Delaware. In these states alone, there would be 356 million additional dark-morning commutes for children. Every state within this group saw an increase in dark commutes, with Georgia projected to have the worst impact at 71 million additional trips to school in the dark.

Specific attention was given to states like Mississippi and Alabama, where schools have an average start time earlier than 8 a.m. In these states, the number of dark morning commutes would increase from about 2 million to more than 20 million each. This drastic increase illustrates how early start times compound the effects of permanent Daylight Saving Time, leaving students exposed to darkness during their daily travel.

Depriving children of morning sunlight has physiological consequences, as the natural light provides a crucial boost to the brains and bodies of students. The researchers warned that sending kids to school in the dark removes this natural opportunity for morning daylight exposure. This loss of light can affect alertness, mood, and overall physical well-being during the start of the school day.

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The Fallacy of Delaying School Start Times

Some advocates suggest that delayed start times for high school students could offset the negative effects of permanent Daylight Saving Time. These delayed starts are designed to align with the shifted body clocks of teenagers compared to younger children and adults. However, the researchers argued that simply shifting the clock does not solve the underlying misalignment with solar time.

De la Iglesia addressed the argument that schools could just delay start times to compensate for the dark mornings. He explained that if schools delay start times by an hour, it would cause a chain reaction that delays work start times by an hour as well. This shift would result in workers getting out of work an hour later, causing them to miss the opportunity to enjoy evening light.

The study concluded that realigning everyone to solar time is the definition of Standard Time. By sticking with the bi-annual switch, the nation maintains a balance between morning and evening light. The researchers' findings provide concrete evidence that permanent Daylight Saving Time would disproportionately harm students by increasing their exposure to dark, potentially dangerous morning commutes.

The data from the University of Washington study adds weight to the ongoing debate about the Sunshine Protection Act. With 2.14 billion additional dark commutes projected nationwide, the potential impact on student safety and health is substantial. Lawmakers and parents must consider these tangible metrics when evaluating the merits of permanent Daylight Saving Time.