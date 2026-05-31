Study: Number of Push-Ups Linked to Heart Disease Risk

A Harvard study tracking over 1,000 middle-aged men for a decade found that the ability to perform more push-ups correlates with a significantly lower risk of cardiovascular events, suggesting push-up capacity may be a simple indicator of heart health.

A new study suggests that the number of push-ups a person can perform may serve as a simple, no-cost indicator of future heart health. Researchers from Harvard followed 1,100 middle-aged male firefighters over a ten-year period, beginning between 2000 and 2007.

At the start, participants were instructed to do as many push-ups as possible until exhaustion, reaching a maximum of 80, at a pace of about 1.5 per second. They were then monitored for any cardiovascular events such as heart failure or coronary artery disease. The results revealed a clear inverse relationship between push-up capacity and heart disease risk.

Men who could complete 11 or more push-ups had a 64 percent lower risk of a cardiovascular event compared to those who managed 10 or fewer. The protective effect increased with higher numbers; those achieving 21 or more push-ups had a 75 percent lower risk, and individuals capable of 40 or more push-ups demonstrated a remarkable 96 percent reduction in risk over the decade.

This finding indicates that push-up ability could be a practical surrogate for overall functional fitness and cardiovascular endurance. The study's authors noted that push-up performance likely reflects broader health markers, including lower body mass index, healthier blood pressure, and higher general physical activity levels, all contributing to reduced heart disease risk. While push-ups are traditionally viewed as a measure of upper body strength, the researchers emphasized that they also gauge the cardiovascular system's capacity to sustain effort.

The test is accessible and requires no special equipment, making it a potentially valuable screening tool. However, the study focused exclusively on middle-aged men in a physically demanding profession, so the results may not directly generalize to women or other demographic groups.

Additionally, as an observational study, it cannot establish causation; push-up ability may be correlated with, rather than directly cause, lower heart risk. Over the ten-year follow-up, 37 cardiovascular events were recorded. The majority of participants could perform between 21 and 40 push-ups, with 155 managing more than 40, and 200 fewer than 20. A concerning 75 men could not complete 10.

The researchers also compared push-ups to treadmill tests and found that push-up capacity was a better predictor of cardiovascular events, possibly because standardized exercise tests can sometimes mis gauge true fitness. The World Health Organization recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise weekly, such as brisk walking or cycling, to maintain heart health.

Unfortunately, survey data from 2021 indicates that more than half of Americans cannot do ten consecutive push-ups, and a third struggle with five, highlighting a widespread lack of muscular endurance. Heart disease remains the leading cause of death in the United States, responsible for nearly 20 million fatalities annually. Experts consistently advise regular exercise and a balanced diet to mitigate this risk.

The findings underscore that functional strength exercises like push-ups, which can be done anywhere, offer a straightforward way to assess and improve one's health outlook





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Push-Ups Heart Disease Cardiovascular Risk Harvard Study Fitness Exercise Preventive Health

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