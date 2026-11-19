A new study by Texas Tech researcher Jacob Kirksey and Philanthropy Advocates reveals 38% of Texas college entrants leave without a degree, amassing over $1.09 billion in student loan debt.

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More than 1 in 3 Texas high school graduates who enroll in college leave without earning a degree or certificate, according to a new study. Nearly 347,000"stopouts" from 2017 to 2022 amassed over $1.09 billion in student loan debt while seeing minimal long-term wage gains. Researchers recommend tracking debt-to-earnings ratios for all entrants and offering"last-mile" grants to help near-graduates finish their degrees.

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More than 1 in 3 Texas public high school graduates who start college leave without a degree or certificate, racking up at least $1.09 billion in student loan debt with little long-term boost to their wages, according to a report released this month.and the nonprofit Philanthropy Advocates, followed 913,443 Texas public high school graduates who enrolled in a two- or four-year college within a year of graduating between 2017 and 2022. Researchers found that 38%—or 347,061 students—left higher education for more than a year without a credential, coming close to the 49% who earned a degree or certificate within six years.

"A student who enrolls and leaves without finishing counts toward the record enrollment but not toward the goal of credential attainment," the report said. It noted that while Texas colleges reached a record 1.72 million students in fall 2026, state accountability systems largely miss those who leave without finishing. A new college ranking evaluates nearly 1,700 institutions across the country based on academic quality, student outcomes, faculty resources and other factors.

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Most students who leave college do so quickly: 51% drop out during their first year, and 78% are gone by the end of their second, according to the report. Many struggled academically before leaving, with half of first-year departures exiting with a GPA of 1.0 or lower and having completed less than half of their attempted credits. The financial fallout is steep.

Among the entering classes studied, 331,373 students who left and never returned owe at least $1.09 billion in student loans, with a median balance of $6,250 per borrower. While students who started at four-year universities accounted for roughly 80% of that total debt, community college borrowers owed nearly twice as much per attempted credit as peers who graduated. Long-term wage records show that leaving college early yields minimal financial return.

A decade after high school, Texans who completed a credential earned an average of $60,500 annually—about $20,800 more per year than non-completers, who averaged $39,700. Those who attended college without finishing earned only about $2,700 more a year than Texans who never enrolled at all. Researchers found that high school academic preparation significantly lowers dropout rates.

Students who proved college-ready through dual-credit courses or SAT and ACT benchmarks were 18 percentage points less likely to leave college within two years than their peers. By contrast, students whose college readiness was based solely on high school college-prep classes were 15 percentage points more likely to leave early. College costs are taking a bigger bite out of family budgets, but affordability varies widely by state, according to a new WalletHub analysis.

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State leaders want 60% of working-age Texans to hold a higher education credential of value by 2030. Currently, about 2.64 million Texans under 65 have earned some college credit without completing a degree, outnumbering the state's entire active college enrollment. To help close that gap, the report recommends tracking debt-to-earnings ratios for all incoming students rather than just graduates, sharing first-year college retention rates with individual high schools and creating "last-mile" financial aid grants to help near-graduates finish their degrees.