Study Links Tight Underwear to Poor Semen Quality in 27,000 Men

A University of Science and Technology of China study reveals tight underwear lowers semen quality and quantity, increasing risks of erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation.

A comprehensive new study has finally answered a question that has divided men for decades, revealing that loose-fitting underwear is superior to tight styles for protecting male fertility. Scientists from the University of Science and Technology of China conducted a massive analysis of nearly 27,000 men, finding that those who preferred tight underwear experienced significantly lower semen quality and quantity compared to those who wore boxers.

The research team emphasized that the choice of clothing is not just a matter of comfort but a modifiable lifestyle factor with direct physiological consequences. By analyzing self-reported preferences and biological samples, the study provides clear evidence that switching from tight underwear to loose boxers can help safeguard sperm health and overall sexual function.

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Study Details and Mechanism

The investigation involved 26,836 men who were surveyed regarding their preferred underwear types, ranging from loose boxers to tight Y-fronts, thongs, and box briefs. Following the survey, every participant provided a semen sample for rigorous laboratory analysis. The data confirmed that tight underwear is associated with poorer semen quality, lower sperm counts, and a higher prevalence of sexual dysfunctions such as erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation.

Researchers explained that the negative effects stem from increased scrotal temperature. Compared to looser alternatives, tight briefs raise the temperature inside the scrotum by 0.5°C to 1°C. This heat increase is sufficient to impair the storage of sperm in the epididymis and disrupt the final stage of sperm development, known as spermiogenesis, thereby reducing sperm motility and the proportion of sperm with normal morphology.

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Stakeholder Findings and Views

The team noted that while previous studies highlighted global declines in semen quality due to environmental and lifestyle factors, few large-scale studies had directly tested the impact of underwear type on sexual function. Published in the Asian Journal of Andrology, the findings bridge this gap by linking tight underwear use to reduced testosterone secretion and compromised sperm DNA integrity. The authors stated that tight underwear represents a readily modifiable risk factor that men can easily adjust to improve their reproductive health.

In contrast to the negative impacts of tight styles, the study suggested that choosing loose underwear may serve as a simple preventive measure. The researchers argued that avoiding prolonged heat stress and the associated hormonal disruptions can help maintain optimal sperm production. They concluded that these findings indicate a clear pathway for men to take proactive steps regarding their fertility by simply changing their undergarment choice.

Real-World Impact and Next Steps

Poor-quality semen remains the most common cause of infertility in men, with potential underlying reasons including damage to the testicles, sterilization procedures like vasectomies, and hypogonadism. While the link between increased scrotal temperature and reduced semen quality is established, this study offers the first large-scale confirmation that everyday clothing choices directly influence these metrics. Men concerned about their fertility are advised to consider loose-fitting options to mitigate heat-related sperm damage.

The study does not claim that wearing boxers guarantees improved fertility in all cases, as other factors such as age, medical history, and environmental exposures also play significant roles. However, given the accessibility of the solution, adopting loose underwear is presented as a low-cost, immediate intervention. The researchers suggest that future clinical guidelines could incorporate advice on underwear type as part of standard fertility counseling for men seeking to optimize their reproductive outcomes.