Study Links Stopping Weight-Loss Injections to Higher Heart Attack and Stroke Risks

Research reveals that patients with type 2 diabetes who discontinue GLP-1 drugs face double the risk of heart attack and five times higher mortality, even with minimal weight regain.

A major study indicates that individuals with type 2 diabetes who discontinue weight-loss injections face a significantly heightened risk of cardiovascular events and early mortality. The research demonstrates that stopping these medications more than doubles the likelihood of suffering a heart attack or stroke compared to those who remain on the treatment. Furthermore, the probability of dying from any cause increases by nearly five times for patients who cease their drug regimen.

Research Details and Risk Mechanisms

The findings were derived from an extensive analysis of medical records involving more than 80,000 individuals with type 2 diabetes in Italy. The data spanned a ten-year period and tracked patients who utilized glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists, a class of drugs that includes popular treatments such as Ozempic. Approximately 60 per cent of the participants in this cohort stopped taking the medications during the study timeframe, allowing researchers to compare health outcomes between continuous users and those who discontinued therapy.

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Scientists from the University of Campania led the investigation, which was published in The Lancet Regional Health. The team discovered that former users were roughly twice as likely to experience a heart attack or stroke as those who continued their prescribed treatment. The elevated mortality risk persisted even when accounting for the fact that most patients who quit these drugs typically regain about two-thirds of the weight they originally lost. This suggests that the cardiovascular protection offered by the drugs extends beyond simple weight reduction.

Unexpected Findings on Weight Regain

One of the most surprising aspects of the study is that the increased risks for heart attack, stroke, and early death were observed even among patients who regained very little weight after stopping the treatment. These individuals showed only small differences in blood sugar control compared to those who stayed on the medication. This evidence implies that GLP-1 agonists provide important health benefits that are independent of their ability to help people lose pounds.

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The researchers cautioned that while the drugs appear to have intrinsic protective effects on the heart and blood vessels, the decision to stop treatment might also signal that some patients were already becoming less healthy. Consequently, the study could not definitively prove that stopping the drugs directly caused the increased risks due to its observational nature. However, the correlation is strong enough to raise serious concerns about the long-term consequences of discontinuing these therapies prematurely.

Barriers to Long-Term Treatment Use

Despite the clear benefits, many patients stop taking these injections within the first year of use. In Britain, more than 2.5 million people currently use these medications for obesity and type 2 diabetes management. The high discontinuation rate is often driven by side effects such as nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea. Additionally, the high cost of paying privately for these drugs serves as a significant barrier for many consumers who wish to maintain their health on a long-term basis.

Previous research has indicated that without ongoing treatment, the return of cardiovascular risk is a major concern. The new findings suggest that patients may need to stay on the drugs for the long term to maintain their protection against heart disease and premature death. This raises questions about how healthcare systems can support continuous access to these medications while managing side effects and costs effectively.

Strategies to Mitigate Health Risks

Experts recommend gradual dose reduction rather than abrupt cessation to lower the chances of regaining weight and to potentially smooth the transition off the medication. A 2024 study found that patients who tapered their medication over nine weeks continued losing weight and maintained a stable weight for the following six months. Professor David Strain from the University of Exeter advises that patients should first go down to a lower dose and then start extending the time period between doses before stopping completely.

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Professor Strain notes that while some weight gain is inevitable, following this method prevents large amounts of weight from returning. Incorporating regular physical activity is another critical strategy. A Danish study revealed that people who exercised four times a week while taking liraglutide regained significantly less weight after stopping treatment than those who relied on medication alone.

The Danish research showed that a year later, participants who exercised had regained an average of 2.5kg, compared with 6kg among those who had taken the drug without exercising. The participants engaged in cycling and circuit training sessions and tended to maintain their exercise routines after stopping treatment. Lead author Signe Sorensen Torekov from the University of Copenhagen suggested that the study almost makes her want to advise against medical treatment without increased physical exercise.

Additional Recommendations for Patients

Experts also recommend eating plenty of protein and fibre, exercising regularly, and getting good-quality sleep to help maintain weight loss after stopping the injections. These lifestyle changes can support metabolic health and reduce the rebound effect often seen after discontinuing GLP-1 agonists. However, patients with diabetes should not stop or alter their medication without discussing it with their doctor, as changes in treatment can affect blood sugar control.

For those seeking alternative or complementary treatments, drugs called SGLT2 inhibitors, including dapagliflozin and empagliflozin, can reduce cardiovascular risks in people with type 2 diabetes. The NHS prescribing watchdog NICE recommends them for many patients because of their heart and kidney benefits. These options provide a pathway for individuals who cannot tolerate GLP-1 agonists to still receive significant protection against heart attack and stroke.