A meta-analysis of 21 studies involving 5664 people reveals a significant positive association between religious engagement and quality of life for older adults, particularly in Asian and African populations.

Recent research indicates that maintaining religious practices or holding spiritual beliefs contributes significantly to a higher quality of life among elderly individuals. A comprehensive meta-analysis examined the correlation between these belief systems and overall well-being, revealing substantial positive associations across diverse global demographics. The findings suggest that such engagement is a vital component of healthy aging, offering structural support and community connection that enhances life satisfaction in later years.

Mechanism of Spiritual and Religious Impact

The systematic review and meta-analysis synthesized evidence from 21 distinct research studies, encompassing a total of 5664 participants over a period spanning three decades from 1992 to 2024. The data demonstrated a significant moderate positive association between religiosity or spirituality and quality of life outcomes. Spirituality showed the highest association with quality of life, followed closely by religiosity and religious or spiritual coping mechanisms. Significant positive relationships were also found for both overall quality of life and specific life satisfaction outcomes. This process provides a sense of structure and helps provide community, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, which notes that the opportunity for belief itself is a protective factor for mental health.

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Regional Demographic Disparities in Benefits

Stronger associations were observed in Asian and African populations compared with Europe and America. These results highlight the importance of cultural and demographic contexts when interpreting the influence of religiosity or spirituality on quality of life among older adults. The variation suggests that the benefits of spiritual engagement are not uniform globally but are modulated by regional cultural norms and social structures. This contextual dependency is critical for understanding how different societies might leverage religious engagement to support their aging populations. The field of religiosity and spirituality, and their association with quality of life in older aging population is still evolving, requiring nuanced interpretation of these regional differences.

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Implications for Declining Religious Engagement

This evidence suggests that societies with declining levels of religious engagement, like the U.S., could be at risk for declines in personal and societal well-being. The analysis finds comparatively little evidence that religious disengagement mitigates these risks, implying that the loss of community and structural support may have tangible negative effects on health outcomes. As religious participation wanes in certain Western nations, the potential erosion of these protective social and psychological buffers could exacerbate issues related to isolation and reduced life satisfaction. The data underscores the potential long-term public health implications of these societal shifts toward secularism.

Key Findings on Coping and Life Satisfaction

The study discerned a significant positive correlation between religious involvement and various metrics of elderly well-being. Religious or spiritual coping was identified as a key driver, alongside direct measures of religiosity and spirituality. These factors collectively contribute to better health metrics and higher self-reported life satisfaction in older adults. The synthesis of evidence confirms that belief systems provide tangible resources for navigating the challenges of aging. This systematic review provides an in-depth examination of the association between religion, spirituality, and quality of life in elderly individuals, reinforcing the need to consider these factors in geriatric care and policy.