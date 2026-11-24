Research from the University of Nicosia reveals how openness, psychopathy, and the Big Five traits impact romantic status, with 58.9 percent of Brits aged 30-34 unmarried in 2021.

A groundbreaking study conducted by researchers at the University of Nicosia indicates that fundamental personality characteristics play a significant role in determining an individual's likelihood of remaining single. The investigation, published in the Journal of Personality, identifies specific psychological profiles that hinder long-term partnership formation while others facilitate it. Scientists found that individuals possessing high levels of curiosity, creativity, and a desire for novel experiences are statistically more likely to stay unmarried.

Psychopathy and Narcissism Increase Single Status

The research team discovered that elevated levels of psychopathy and certain forms of narcissism are directly associated with a greater probability of being single. The authors explained that the impulsivity, low empathy, and lack of remorse defining psychopathy are qualities that severely damage the formation and maintenance of long-term partnerships. These traits undermine the stability required for enduring romantic commitments, pushing individuals toward solitary status rather than coupledom.

Also read Alec Baldwin Links MSNBC Show Cancellation to JFK Assassination Coverage

Conversely, the study analyzed data from 14 waves of a large-scale longitudinal study in Germany, assessing participants across the 'Big Five' traits and the 'Dark Triad' traits, which include Narcissism, Machiavellianism, and Psychopathy. The results revealed a clear, time-dependent link between these personality markers and romantic relationship status. Participants completed detailed surveys to evaluate their levels of Openness, Extraversion, Neuroticism, Conscientiousness, and Agreeableness, alongside their current relationship status, providing a robust dataset for analysis.

Openness Reduces Commitment Motivation in Women

People who scored highly in openness to experience, a trait characterized by curiosity, creativity, and a desire for new experiences, were found to be more likely to be single. This association was particularly strong among women, suggesting that the drive for novelty may conflict with the stability sought in traditional long-term relationships. The researchers suggest that openness may reduce the motivation to commit, thereby keeping individuals in a state of singlehood for longer periods.

Advertisement

In contrast, individuals who scored highly in extraversion, conscientiousness, and agreeableness were significantly less likely to be single. Extraversion, a trait associated with sociability and outgoing behavior, showed a particularly strong negative correlation with singlehood among men. The experts noted that conscientiousness may enhance the skills necessary for maintaining relationships, while agreeableness likely fosters the cooperation needed for lasting partnerships, thus reducing the likelihood of remaining alone.

ONS Data Shows Rising Singlehood Among Brits

These findings align with broader demographic trends in the United Kingdom, where more adults are choosing or ending up single. Recent figures released by the Office for National Statistics show that the majority of adults aged 30-34 are now unmarried, rising from 49.2 percent in 2011 to 58.9 percent in 2021. This statistical increase underscores the growing relevance of understanding the psychological drivers behind this societal shift toward independence.

Lead Author Emphasizes Singlehood Complexity

Professor Elyakim Kislev, the lead author of the study, emphasized that singlehood is not a one-size-fits-all experience and that personality alone does not determine happiness. He stated that while personality may explain why some people are more likely to be single, it does not indicate whether they are happy in that state. To fully understand the phenomenon, researchers must also consider how people experience singlehood and the expectations society places on them.

The researchers explained that different personality traits operate through different pathways in the romance lifecycle. While the Dark Triad traits may support short-term attraction skills, they ultimately undermine long-term motivation or skills required for partnership. Openness may reduce the desire to settle down, whereas conscientiousness builds maintenance-relevant skills. This complex interplay suggests that remaining single is often a result of specific behavioral tendencies rather than a lack of social opportunity.