Study Links Migraine 'Wonder Drugs' to Increased Miscarriage Risk in Early Pregnancy

Research presented at a major medical meeting suggests that CGRP monoclonal antibody injections, a highly effective preventive treatment for severe migraines, may raise the risk of miscarriage by 45 percent when used in early pregnancy. The findings underscore existing NHS warnings and highlight the drugs' long persistence in the body, prompting calls for enhanced patient counseling and further safety studies.

New research presented at the American Headache Society Annual Meeting has raised concerns about the safety of a class of migraine drugs known as calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) monoclonal antibodies during early pregnancy.

The study, which analysed data from 7,579 pregnancies in 7,119 women aged 15-45 with a pre-existing migraine diagnosis, found that use of these injections during weeks eight to twelve of pregnancy was associated with a 45 percent increased risk of miscarriage compared to other groups. Specifically, the miscarriage rate was 5 percent for those on CGRP monoclonal antibodies, versus 2 percent for those taking propranolol and a lower rate for those not on medication.

While current NHS guidance already advises against use during pregnancy or when trying to conceive, experts stress the importance of this new evidence and the need for thorough preconception counseling. A key issue highlighted is the long half-life of these injected therapies, which can remain in the body for up to five months, creating risk in cases of unexpected pregnancy.

The drugs, initially hailed as 'wonder drugs' and 'life changing' upon their NHS approval in March 2020, work by blocking the CGRP chemical involved in migraine pain, reducing attack frequency by about 50 percent in responsive patients. They are prescribed under strict criteria for severe, treatment-resistant migraine sufferers. Migraines affect approximately seven million people in the UK, with women three times more likely to be affected, often linked to hormonal fluctuations.

The study's investigators and independent experts alike call for further research into pregnancy and long-term offspring outcomes to fully understand the safety profile of these powerful preventive treatments





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Migraine CGRP Monoclonal Antibodies Pregnancy Safety Miscarriage Risk NHS Preventive Treatment

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