A large-scale study of over 31,000 US adults reveals that the timing of the first and last meals of the day is significantly associated with mortality rates. Eating the first meal after noon was linked to a 46 percent higher risk of cardiovascular death, while finishing the last meal after 8 pm correlated with increased all-cause mortality, suggesting that when we eat may be as important as what we eat.

But a large study of US adults suggests the clock may deserve attention, too: The time you consume your first and last calories of the day could be linked to how long you live.

The findings show an association, not proof that changing the clock changes a person's fate. Still, they add to evidence that health may depend not only on what we eat, but when.have linked skipping breakfast and late-night eating with poorer health, but the risks associated with specific times remained unclear. Researchers therefore analyzed data from 31,044 adults aged 40 and older in the US National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey between 1999 and 2018.

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Participants reported everything they ate or drank in the previous 24 hours, including the time of each item. , defined any calorie-containing food or drink consumed after 4 am as the 'first meal,' meaning it was not necessarily a conventional sit-down breakfast. The team linked these records to deaths registered through the end of 2019. During a median follow-up of 8.6 years, 7,129 participants died, including 2,259 from cardiovascular causes.

The analysis accounted for factors including age, smoking, physical activity, diet quality, body mass index, energy intake, income, and existing disease. Compared with eating between 7 and 8 am, a first meal between 8 and 10 am was associated with a 10 percent higher risk of death from any cause. The difference rose to 19 percent between 10 am and noon, and 29 percent after noon. A summary of the research and its findings.

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Once first-meal timing was considered, its length showed no consistent relationship with mortality across the whole sample. Instead, its association varied according to when eating began.

"Meal timing is an important cue for peripheral circadian rhythms," Shan said. "A later first meal or late-night eating may contribute to circadian misalignment and metabolic disturbances, including impaired lipid and glucose metabolism.

" Animal studies point to possible pathways involving weight gain, liver fat accumulation, disrupted clocks in organs outside the brain, and altered fat absorption.2026 analysis of randomized trials found that eating windows ending earlier in the day improved metabolic markers more than later windows, though those trials measured outcomes such as blood sugar and weight, not survival. Reverse causation is also possible.

Late eating may be a consequence or marker of poor health, poor sleep, shift work, or socioeconomic circumstances.breakfast shifted later as health problems accumulated"Therefore, later eating should be interpreted as a potential risk marker, and possibly a modifiable behavior, rather than definitive evidence of a direct causal effect," Shan said. The study's biggest limitations follow from its observational design. Meal timing was primarily captured by a single 24-hour recall at the start, which may not represent years of habitual eating.

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Chronotype, detailed sleep patterns, activity timing, and other unmeasured factors could still influence the results despite extensive adjustments and sensitivity analyses.

"Based on these findings alone, people should not make extreme changes to their eating schedules," Shan said. "A practical interpretation is to maintain regular eating and sleeping routines, avoid routinely delaying the first meal until very late in the day, and avoid frequent late-night eating, while also prioritizing overall dietary quality and lifestyle. "