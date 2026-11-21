Research shows older adults who regularly practice religion or spirituality experience higher life satisfaction and quality of life, with stronger effects in Asian countries than in the Americas.

A new study finds older adults who are religious or spiritual report greater life satisfaction and better quality of life. They found people who made faith a regular part of their lives reported slightly greater benefits than those who turned to religion only during tough times.

The positive effects were much stronger in Asian countries than in the Americas.

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"Across the studies we pooled, older adults who were more religious or spiritual reported higher life satisfaction and better quality of life," said lead author Sohail Akhtar, of the University of Padova in Italy. "The link was moderate in size, but it was consistent enough to suggest that spiritual life deserves a place in how we support healthy The authors say more studies are needed to better understand how culture and different religious practices influence these benefits.

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