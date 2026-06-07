Study Finds Male Couples Value Counseling for Substance Use and Sexual Health Conversations

A qualitative study of 24 male couples reveals that participants appreciated the structured space a counselor provided to discuss challenging topics like communication, drug use, and sexual risk, finding it easier to talk with a neutral third party present. This highlights the potential of brief couples-based interventions to improve relationship health and reduce HIV risk factors.

The development of brief substance use and sexual risk reduction interventions for male couples is a priority. The counselor helped couples communicate more productively and start difficult conversations.

In the context of health interventions for male couples, a common question arises about what couples actually gain from attending counseling together. Couples therapy involves both financial cost and time investment, so it is important to consider why partners might choose to engage in it.

One compelling answer is that these interventions have the potential to reduce drug use and decrease the occurrence of riskier sexual behaviors, such as condomless sex with partners outside the relationship, as supported by research from Starks et al. , 2022 and Starks et al. , 2019. Alternatively, one could describe what couples themselves tell their counselors they are getting out of or taking away from their time in counseling.

This latter approach was the focus of a publication by Starks et al. , in 2024, where researchers listened to what couples valued or appreciated about completing three sessions of motivational interviewing focused on substance use and sexual risk reduction. The development of interventions that address drug use and sexual health in male couples is a priority for several reasons.

Sexual minority men face a high risk for HIV, and many, possibly most, new HIV infections in this population are transmitted between relationship partners, according to Sullivan et al. , 2009. Rates of substance use are also higher in this population compared to heterosexual men, and drug use is consistently linked to sexual HIV transmission risk. In the study referenced, 24 couples, comprising 48 individuals, completed three sessions of motivational interviewing.

All participants were aged 18 or older, and each couple included at least one person aged 18 to 29 who reported recent cannabis or illicit drug use. The data from counseling sessions were transcribed, and coders reviewed these transcripts to identify content where participants discussed how the intervention impacted their lives or relationships outside of therapy.

These sessions focused on substance use and sexual risk reduction, and additionally, the counselor engaged the couple in a strengths-based conversation about their communication skills. Three main themes emerged from the data.

First, participants found that simply taking intentional time to talk about communication, substance use, and sexual health was helpful. As one participant summarized, the intervention gave us the space to talk about things we are not comfortable talking about.

Second, for some couples, the counselor made it easier to talk. One couple noted, Ironically it is easier to talk through you than to each other. It helps that we don't know you. For other couples, the counselor's presence decreased the likelihood of conflict during discussions.

One participant said, It is really nice to have a third person in the room. When people are being watched they are likely to act more cordially.

Third, the counselor was able to articulate things that were hard for the partners to say themselves. Remember, this was an intervention targeting substance use and sexual behavior, so those topics were most often raised by the counselor. One participant stated, We don't hear each other say these things that are, in fact, very true about our relationship with each other with, I guess, someone like you being present. Because we don't know how to ask the questions you're asking.

Overall, the findings from this research suggest something rather old-fashioned: the presence of a human therapist mattered significantly to these couples. It was easier to talk about drug use, sexual behavior, and their communication patterns when a non-judgmental third party raised these issues and facilitated the conversation.

While no one can guarantee specific therapy outcomes, and whether an individual couple benefits depends on many circumstances, the study indicates that if you and your partner are consistently struggling to have difficult conversations, finding a counselor might be a helpful step. References: Starks, T. J., Adebayo, T., Kyre, K. D., Millar, B. M., Stratton, M. J., Jr., Gandhi, M., & Ingersoll, K. S. (2022).

Pilot randomized controlled trial of Motivational Interviewing with sexual minority male couples to reduce drug use and sexual risk: The Couples Health Project. Starks, T. J., Cruse, C., Kyre, K. D., Bosco, S. C., & Ingersoll, K. S. (2024). Client perceptions of motivational interviewing with couples: A qualitative examination of male couples' statements to counsellors in session. Starks, T. J., Dellucci, T. V., Gupta, S. K., Robles, G., Stephenson, R., Sullivan, P., & Parsons, J. T. (2019).

A pilot randomized trial of intervention components addressing drug use in Couples HIV Testing and Counseling (CHTC) with male couples. Sullivan, P. S., Salazar, L. F., Buchbinder, S., & Sanchez, T. H. (2009). Estimating the proportion of HIV transmissions from main sex partners among men who have sex with men in five US cities. The Best Ways to Begin Again Self Tests are all about you.

The substantive news content focuses on a qualitative study exploring male couples' experiences with a brief motivational interviewing intervention aimed at reducing substance use and sexual risk behaviors, highlighting the perceived value of having a counselor facilitate difficult conversations about communication, drug use, and sexual health, and the benefits of a third-party presence in promoting honesty and reducing conflict





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Male Couples Counseling Motivational Interviewing Substance Use Reduction Sexual Risk Behavior HIV Prevention Couples Therapy Communication Skills Qualitative Study LGBTQ+ Health

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