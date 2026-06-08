Study Finds Flavanols in Plums, Berries, and Cranberries Can Lower Heart Disease Risk, But Most People Don't Consume Enough

A new large-scale study reveals that most people, even those meeting five-a-day guidelines, fail to consume enough flavanols-powerful antioxidants in plums, blackberries, and cranberries that can significantly reduce cardiovascular death risk. Experts suggest dietary advice should specify which fruits and vegetables to eat.

A recent study reveals that a crucial nutrient present in plums, blackberries, and cranberries can substantially decrease the likelihood of developing heart disease . However, the research highlights a significant deficiency in the consumption of this nutrient among millions of Britons.

The nutrient in question is flavanols, a potent antioxidant also found in apples, strawberries, and green tea. The study found that fewer than one in five individuals are achieving the recommended daily intake of flavanols. Surprisingly, even among those who meet the traditional 'five-a-day' fruit and vegetable guideline, many are still not obtaining sufficient levels of these specific compounds.

Previous scientific work has established that consuming the advised amount of flavanols each day can lower the risk of death from cardiovascular disease by almost 30 percent. These findings prompt experts to reconsider current dietary advice, suggesting that the general recommendation to eat five portions of fruit and vegetables may need to become more specific to maximize health benefits.

Professor Gunter Kuhnle of the University of Reading commented that while the 'five-a-day' message is fundamentally sound, it may be necessary to place greater emphasis on which particular fruits and vegetables are chosen. He noted that different produce provides vastly different nutritional benefits beyond essential vitamins and minerals. As scientific understanding of bioactive compounds like flavanols expands, there is a genuine opportunity to refine dietary guidance, making it more targeted and effective.

This new research represents a step toward identifying what such a nuanced approach might entail in practical terms. The study, published in the journal Food and Function, involved tracking the diets of over 30,000 participants from both the United Kingdom and the United States. The data allowed researchers to identify the foods with the highest flavanol content per typical serving. Leading the list are plums (a 500g punnet providing about 450mg), cranberries (250g punnet, ~300mg), and blackberries (200g punnet, ~250mg).

Other significant sources include green tea (one 250ml cup, ~200mg), broad beans (80g, ~140mg), cherries (400g punnet, ~130mg), apples with skin (one medium, ~110mg), strawberries (200g punnet, ~90mg), blueberries (150g punnet, ~80mg), and pinto beans (40g dry, ~70mg). Dr. Javier Ottaviani, the lead author of the paper, emphasized that the protective effects against cardiovascular mortality are contingent on consuming enough flavanols.

He pointed out a common misconception that simply eating plenty of fruit and vegetables ensures adequate intake of these specific compounds. The research demonstrates that the type of produce selected is far more important than the total quantity. Incorporating specific items like a handful of blackberries, a whole apple with skin, or a cup of green tea with a meal can markedly increase the intake and absorption of beneficial flavanols.

The study underscores that not all fruits and vegetables are equal in their flavanol content; plums, cranberries, and blueberries are among the most potent sources. To investigate the physiological impacts, researchers from King's College London and the University of Reading conducted a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial. The trial involved 61 healthy men and women aged between 65 and 80.

One group consumed a beverage made with 26 grams of freeze-dried wild blueberry powder, while the other group drank a matching placebo. The 12-week study revealed that participants who consumed the blueberry powder experienced several measurable benefits. They showed improved memory and enhanced accuracy in attention tasks. Crucially, they also exhibited lower blood pressure compared to the placebo group.

The analysis demonstrated increased flow-mediated dilation in the blueberry group, a key indicator of improved blood vessel function associated with a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease. Over the twelve-week period, the volunteers consuming the berry powder achieved an 8.5 percent improvement in performance on an attention task. The combined evidence from both the large-scale dietary analysis and the controlled trial strengthens the conclusion that specific flavanol-rich foods confer significant cardiovascular and cognitive benefits.

The research suggests that public health messaging might evolve from a sole focus on the quantity of plant foods to a more sophisticated advice that prioritizes the quality and type of produce. For individuals seeking to optimize their heart and brain health, the data provides clear, actionable guidance: regularly include flavanol-rich options such as plums, cranberries, blackberries, and green tea in the diet





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Flavanols Heart Disease Cardiovascular Health Plums Blackberries Cranberries Antioxidants Dietary Guidelines Five-A-Day Nutrition Research Berries Green Tea Blood Pressure Cognitive Function

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