Study finds common bacteria in yoghurt may help treat acid reflux and prevent oesophageal cancer

Researchers at the University of Central Florida have found evidence that probiotics may help halt the progression of acid reflux to oesophageal cancer. The study found that introducing the probiotic Lactobacillus spp can reverse the effects of acid reflux on the throat's bacterial environment, reducing the risk of cancer developing.

A common bacteria found in yoghurts and fermented drinks may help treat acid reflux and prevent it from developing into oesophageal cancer , a study has found.

Around one in five British adults live with severe acid reflux, a condition in which stomach acid repeatedly travels up towards the throat. The condition is best known for causing heartburn and a sour taste in the mouth, but it can also damage cells lining the oesophagus - the tube connecting the throat and stomach. Over time, this damage can cause inflammation and changes to cells' DNA.

In some patients, this can lead to Barrett's oesophagus, a condition often described as 'pre-cancerous' because it increases the risk of developing oesophageal cancer. But now, researchers at the University of Central Florida have found evidence that probiotics - live bacteria commonly found in fermented foods and drinks such as yoghurt and kombucha - may help halt this process.

The study found that acid reflux can disrupt the throat's bacterial environment through over-exposure to stomach bile and salts, which kills healthy bacteria in the region. This can allow harmful bacteria to take its place, causing damage to the cells which in turn increases the risk of cancer developing.

However, introducing the probiotic known as Lactobacillus spp appeared to reverse these effects by tackling the harmful bacteria and taking its place. Lead researcher Professor Claudia Andl said: 'The reintroduction of beneficial bacteria works two-fold. It restores a normal environment again, but also these Lactobacilli are known to suppress inflammation and repair the DNA damage.

' 'We all talk about how important it is to eat yogurt or drink kombucha so that we maintain a healthy bacterial residence in all your organs. And it's the same in the oesophagus.

' Among those given the probiotic, early findings showed lower rates of Barrett's oesophagus. Researchers also found that when cancer did develop, it appeared significantly later than in those who did not receive the probiotic. Experts warn of ANOTHER cancer surge - UK rate among the highest, with sore throat the main sign Almost 10,000 people in the UK are diagnosed with oesophageal cancer each year, while around 7,900 die from the disease annually.

The cancer is most largely diagnosed in people aged 75 and over, and is more common for men than women. Smoking is one of the biggest risk factors linked to the disease, with around 35 per cent of oesophageal cancer cases linked to tobacco use. Combining smoking with heavy alcohol consumption increases the risk further, according to Cancer Research UK.

In addition to heartburn and acid reflux, symptoms of oesophageal cancer can include difficulty swallowing, known as dysphagia, as well as nausea and vomiting. Other warning signs include indigestion, frequent burping, a persistent cough, a hoarse voice, loss of appetite, unexplained weight loss, fatigue, and pain in the throat or chest. Less common symptoms include coughing up blood or passing black stools.

Professor Andl believes her findings could help pave the way for future treatments aimed at preventing acid reflux from progressing to cancer. She said: 'We aim to improve outcomes for the large number of reflux patients at risk for cancer. Playing a role in that would be incredibly rewarding.





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Acid Reflux Oesophageal Cancer Probiotics Lactobacillus Spp University Of Central Florida

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Watch parties in Central TexasThe FIFA World Cup 2026 is here! FOX 7 Austin has compiled a list of places in Central Texas where soccer fans can go to watch and celebrate their favorite teams and players.

Read more »

Millipedes originated 460 million years ago, study rewrites timelineA groundbreaking DNA study bridges a century-old gap in millipede science, tracking the evolution of the ancient critters.

Read more »

Divorcees and widows share concerning mental health trait, researchers findNew research from Norway finds divorcees and widows may face higher mortality risk than those who remain coupled, highlighting social disconnection.

Read more »

Colorado Researchers Working to Protect Firefly PopulationA team of researchers at the Butterfly Pavilion in Colorado is working to learn more about fireflies and how to reintroduce lab-bred fireflies into the wild to help declining populations. The team has been trekking through Fort Collins to capture fireflies and study their behavior, and they are documenting and understanding the firefly population in Colorado as much as they can.

Read more »