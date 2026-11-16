Study finds association between children’s social media use and differences in brain structure

New research is linking kids' social media use with measurable differences in the brain.

Shorter attention spans, more arguments, sleep problems — new research is examining the effects of social media use on children’s brains. Troy Smith is a dad who trades his daughter’s smartphone for an older flip phone from time to time — a simple swap that seemed to help.

“What we noticed is that she tended to be on her phone a lot,” Smith said. The family started making time to check in at dinner.

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“So typically, it’s like, we’re like, hey, kiddo, let’s sit down and let’s eat dinner. Let’s talk about, hey we’ve noticed your behavior’s a little off. Is everything OK? ” Smith said.

And when needed, Smith said they make the simple swap.

“We take the phone away for maybe a couple of weeks at a time or access to social media. And she’s an angel,” he said. What the research shows Lt. Nicole Burrell oversees youth resources at the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

She notices things that give her some concern about the behavior of students.

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“The struggles that they’re having with face-to-face conversations, the struggles that they are having with paying attention, conflict resolution, and just breaking away from the conflict that is occurring,” Burrell said. Burrell met with Dr. Rana Alissa with UF Health, who shared with her a study of how social media use may be linked to changes in children’s brains.

“This is the brain development. You want your brain to be, you want the cortex to be thick, to be at least to be normal,” Alissa said while showing News4JAX the study. Alissa pointed to a March 2026 study from several California institutions. It looked at more than 7,600 U.S. children ages 10 to 13 and found that greater daily social media use was associated with thinner brain tissue in regions involved with attention, decision-making and working memory.

Researchers emphasize this is an association — not proof social media caused the change. When asked what happens when that part of the brain is not fully developed, Alissa explained.

“When you control your impulses and when you make decisions to make you safe and not risky decisions and not dangerous, you want that area to be well developed. When this area is not well developed, then all that this area’s responsible for, they’re not going to be normal,” she said. A second, larger review published in JAMA looked across 64 countries and more than 2.8 million children.

It found screen exposure was associated with lower academic achievement and language development, plus more emotional and behavioral problems.

‘It was just like a light went off’ When Alissa showed Burrell brain scans connected to social media use, she said it connected some dots. “It was just like a light went off. I was like, ‘Yep, that makes sense,’” Burrell said. Burrell said she is not trying to tell parents what to do or not to do, only that her experience in law enforcement and the dangers of social media give her real cause for concern.

Is it too late? Alissa said it’s never too late to make corrective actions.

“We have psychologists, we have therapists, we have people to talk to, we have the suicide hotlines; they’re really very advanced, and you can talk to any psychologist at any time, 24/7. It’s never too late to do any intervention,” Alissa said. Smith said setting clear boundaries made a real difference with his daughter. What you can do at home If you want to give this a try in your home, here are a few practical steps: Make dinner phone-free.

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Turn off social media notifications during homework and sleep. Talk with your pediatrician if you notice big changes in mood, school or friendships. Burrell also sent a statement to News4JAX sharing some of her thoughts when it comes to students and what she wants parents to know. Every generation faces new challenges, and ours is learning how to navigate rapidly evolving technology.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office works closely with the St. Johns County School District to keep everyone safe from both internal and external threats. Our greatest tool in Youth Resource is our relationships, so we want children to know and trust their deputies before they’re ever in crisis. Success for us can be as simple as a student walking up and saying, “Can I talk to you?

” because that conversation may give us an opportunity to help before something becomes much bigger. Serving alongside educators in these schools gives us a unique perspective into the lives of these students. We pay close attention to how children communicate, regulate emotions, and resolve conflict. There appears to be a shift in some students’ ability to build meaningful relationships and demonstrate empathy, and I have become increasingly interested in understanding the role smartphones and social media may be playing.

What happens online does not stay online. We routinely see situations that begin through social media or texting walk into school with those students the next morning. This same technology also gives them 24/7 access to one another. When they leave school, they no longer have the natural break from their peers that previous generations had, so conflict follows them home and can become all-consuming.

In May 2026, the U.S. Surgeon General identified harmful screen use among children and adolescents a public health concern and Florida has responded through House Bill 3, which restricts certain social media accounts for minors. Considering this, several families here in St. Johns County have established a local chapter of Wait Until 8 th to encourage and support one another during developmental years.

Through this initiative, I was introduced to a wonderful pediatrician, Dr. Rana Alissa, and her presentation connected some dots for me. She discussed emerging research showing associations between greater screen exposure and differences in areas and networks of the brain involved with attention, executive functioning, language, and emotional regulation.

Something as complicated as child development or mental health cannot be reduced to one cause, because every child is different and there are many factors involved; however, the research is beginning to give us a better understanding of what our deputies, educators, and other professionals working with children are observing. The behavioral and psychological effects were apparent to me, but I had no idea there may be physiological impacts as well.

I am not a neuroscientist, so I would not definitively say smartphones are preventing a child’s frontal lobe from developing, but I do believe there is enough evidence for us to be paying attention. The goal isn’t to scare parents away from technology, but they deserve to know what is happening so they can make informed decisions for their own families.

If parents, educators, clinicians, and law enforcement continue sharing what we’re learning, we have a much better opportunity to preserve the parts of childhood that matter and ultimately keep our kids safe.