Study Claims Villains in US Cartoons Teach Children to Distrust Foreigners

A study by researchers from the University of Toronto Mississauga found that foreign and non-standard accents are disproportionately used to depict villains in popular children's films and TV shows. The study also revealed that children's language biases increase with age and are more likely to associate foreign accents with villains.

Researchers from the University of Toronto Mississauga found that foreign and non-standard accents are disproportionately used to depict villains in popular children's films and TV shows.

They conducted a study analyzing over 100 such shows and found that foreign accents were overwhelmingly chosen to represent negative characters. The study also revealed that children's language biases increase with age, and they are more likely to associate foreign accents with villains. The researchers called for parents to encourage their children to watch more inclusive films and TV shows to mitigate these biases





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Children's Language Biases Foreign Accents Villains In US Cartoons Language Diversity Tolerance Inclusive Programming

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Study Claims Villains in US Cartoons Teach Children to Distrust ForeignersA study by researchers from the University of Toronto Mississauga found that foreign and non-standard accents are disproportionately used to depict villains in popular children's films and TV shows. The study also revealed that children's language biases increase with age and are more likely to associate foreign accents with villains.

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