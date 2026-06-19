Study: Authoritative Parenting Less Common in ADHD Families

Authoritative parenting practices are used less frequently within ADHD families, according to a new study of parent-child dynamics with neurodivergence.

Children with ADHD experience fewer positive, authoritative parenting interactions and more negative, highly punitive approaches compared to their neurotypical peers, finds a new meta-analysis. An authoritative, consistent, and noncoercive parenting style is the most effective for children with ADHD.

However, a recent meta-analysis published inAccording to the study, parents of children with ADHD displayed higher levels of hostility, inconsistent discipline, family conflict, and abuse. They were less likely than parents of neurotypical children to exhibit warmth, expressive encouragement, and structure.

“Authoritarian parenting and its techniques, we now know, can cause distress and are linked to maladaptive behaviors,” said Caroline Mendel, Psy. D., in the“On the other hand, permissive parenting, characterized by high levels of warmth and little to no limit setting, isn’t what our children need either, as this can also lead to negative outcomes,” she continued.

However, the study found permissive parenting practices and parental withdrawal to be comparatively more pronounced in parents of children with ADHD.. ’ It’s a dynamic that fosters the parent-child relationship while also providing children with the structure they need for positive development. ” The researchers suggest that authoritative parenting may be significantly more beneficial than warmth alone.

“Although warm parenting may foster a supportive emotional environment, in the absence of structure and boundaries, it may often fail to address the behavioral regulation challenges characteristic of ADHD,” they wrote. “On the other hand, rigid rule enforcement without emotional attunement, typical of authoritarian parenting, is associated with negative outcomes, including increased conflict, reduced emotional security, and heightened ADHD symptom severity.

”were significantly less likely to use this approach and less likely to grant autonomy or encourage their child to express themselves directly and openly, the study found. The systematic review and meta-analysis included 62 studies from 19 countries involving 13,105 children and adolescents aged 2 to 18 years .

The study’s authors recommend more research using larger, methodologically robust samples, as “the evidence for some parenting factors is limited and should be interpreted as preliminary until confirmed by further high-quality research. ”“Our results underscore the need to educate parents and professionals not only about the differential effects that various parenting practices may have on children, but also about the ways that children’sReduced parental warmth and increased hostility may develop in a parent-child relationship in response to ADHD behaviors, sex, or developmental stage.

Co-occurring conditions in both children and parents, as well as a parent’s educational level, socioeconomic status, and societal characteristics, can shape parenting styles as well.may also have an effect. The study suggests that self-perpetuating cycles tend to emerge in families where parents of children with ADHD experienced childhood abuse themselves.

“The moderate effects of abuse and family conflict highlight the critical need not only for a careful assessment of the family environment in which children with ADHD are raised, but also for tailored and enhanced support for parents who may be more at risk for engaging in harmful parenting practices,” the researchers wrote. “When necessary, measures should be taken to reduce such harmful practices.

”as a first-line ADHD treatment for children younger than 6, and as an adjunct to medication for older children. BPT programs use evidence-based interventions to teach caregivers effective strategies for managing their emotions and their child’s behavior..

“BPT focuses on positive reinforcement, setting effective boundaries, and providing scaffolding to increase positive connections, reduce negativity, and enhance a child’s successes. ”is a form of therapy that helps individuals heal from wounds created by trauma from criticism, child abuse, or rigid or authoritarian approaches used by parents.

“A goal of IFS therapy is to help individuals access compassion, curiosity, and patience. These qualities help us grow and heal,” said Susan Bauerfeld, Ph. D., during the“Parenting is hard, especially if you are a neurodivergent parent raising a neurodivergent child and using different approaches than your parents used on you,” Mendel said.

“As a psychologist who helps parents manage ADHD in their children, please hear me when I say that you are not alone, and that you are doing a wonderful job. Acknowledge the progress that you’ve made and are making. Set small goals for yourself and celebrate the small wins. Build and rely upon your support network and take care of yourself — one of the most important behaviors you can model for your child.

”“Never respond to anger with anger ,” shared Dena from California.

“Sometimes love, patience, and acceptance are needed to soothe the other. ” “Keep instructions to one or maybe two at a time,” said Olivia from Texas.

“Praise the accomplished step, then provide the next instruction. This ensures success and builds confidence. ” “Your child will teach you just as much as you teach them,” another reader said.

“Approach your child and yourself with curiosity, compassion, and love. ”Văidean, T., Dobrean, A., Predescu, E., et al. . Meta-analysis: parenting children and adolescents with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder compared to healthy controls.

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