It was ugly, but in the NBA you take a win any way you can. The Washington Wizards wrapped up their quick road trip in the Windy City, facing the Chicago Bulls.

Nov 20, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Washington Wizards forward AJ Dybantsa reacts after dunking the ball against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center.

Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect It was ugly, but in the NBA you take a win any way you can. The Washington Wizards wrapped up their quick road trip in the Windy City, facing the Chicago Bulls. This one had extra juice, as it was the third game of NBA Cup action.

Also read Bulls Injury Report: Not the Game to Be Without a Big Man, A Peek at Caleb Wilson

While it had all the makings of a loss, the Wizards got lucky to play one of the worst teams in the league. There were a ton of negatives to take away, but in a win, there are always guys that dominated. Here are the studs and duds from this NBA Cup dub. Nov 20, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Washington Wizards head coach Brian Keefe gestures to his team against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at United Center.

Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Give credit when it is due; Brian Keefe coached this game very well. He kept rotations short, didn't give struggling players extensive minutes, and made some big-time adjustments. This is what everyone was waiting on, and it could have cooled down his seat some.. It worked very well and made him more effective on offense.

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In fact, Young led the team in plus-minus at a positive 23. This is mainly thanks to the coaching change Keefe made. While the majority of the starters balled out, the bench looked like they had the life drained from them. While they did fine in some areas, overall the bench was a big reason this game stayed so close.

The Wizards bench only put up 12 points. Buddy Hield alone scored 15 points off the Bulls bench. Tre Jones matched the Wizards' total with 12 points coming off the bench. As a matter of fact, the Bulls bench outscored the Wizards bench 47-12.

That is not going to win them any games against even the mid-level teams in the league. The fact that people ever doubted Dybantsa should have been the first pick is crazy. This game proved exactly why those thoughts should never exist, as this kid is the future face of the NBA. Forget Victor Wembanyama, Cooper Flagg, and any other young guy; Dybantsa is the face of the league in three years.

This kid is special despite having flaws in his game. He scored 20 points while recording his second-straight double-double with 10 boards. He also had six assists and two steals. What was most impressive were his two long-distance makes.

Once he adds a reliable three-ball to his arsenal, the kid will turn into a walking 30-point-a-night player. This isn't to say Alex Sarr didn't have any impact, but it just felt like he was floating. Did not do anything to stand out on offense or on the boards. This is just not what anyone expected after last season.

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The main issue, though, is the lack of rebounding. The Wizards can live with him getting three boards a game. That is not great for a big, but you can still win thanks to the size and rebounding ability of the forwards and wings on this squad. Just three rebounds, though, isn't enough and is honestly disappointing.

If Sarr crashed the glass more and limited those offensive rebounds, then all of a sudden this game could have been a blowout win. Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! Bryson Akins is a writer for the Wizards on Sports Illustrated. Akins graduated from Emerson College in the spring of 2025, the same school Wizards General Manager Will Dawkins attended.

Some of Akins' past work includes covering the Thunder on Last Word on Sports, along with his YouTube channel "Thunder Digest.

" Bryson's favorite memory watching the Wizards are the hard screens center Marcin Gortat would set.