StudioCanal Developing New Animated TV Show Based on Pippi Longstocking

StudioCanal is developing a new animated TV show based on the beloved Pippi Longstocking franchise. The project was initially announced in 2019 as a movie, but the studio has since changed its plans. The TV series is being produced in collaboration with Heyday Films, a production company known for its work on the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts franchise, as well as other notable films like I Am Legend and Gravity.

StudioCanal is developing a new animated TV show based on the beloved Pippi Longstocking franchise. The project was initially announced in 2019 as a movie, but the studio has since changed its plans.

The TV series is being produced in collaboration with Heyday Films, a production company known for its work on the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts franchise, as well as other notable films like I Am Legend and Gravity. StudioCanal and Heyday Films previously brought the Paddington franchise to life on the big screen in 2014 and 2017, respectively. The two companies also released a third installment, Paddington in Peru, in 2024.

Pippi Longstocking is a classic children's book series that has been a beloved favorite among kids for generations. The animated TV show is expected to be a faithful adaptation of the original books, bringing the beloved characters and storylines to life in a new and exciting way. The project is still in development, and more information is expected to be released in the coming weeks and months.

Fans of the franchise are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to see their favorite characters come to life in a new and exciting way. The animated TV show is expected to be a great addition to the Pippi Longstocking franchise, offering a fresh and exciting take on the classic characters and storylines. As more information becomes available, fans can expect to hear updates on the project's status and release date.

The Pippi Longstocking franchise has a dedicated fan base, and the animated TV show is expected to be a hit among kids and adults alike. The project is a testament to the enduring popularity of the Pippi Longstocking franchise, and fans are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to see their favorite characters come to life in a new and exciting way





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Pippi Longstocking Studiocanal Heyday Films Animated TV Show Children's Book Series

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