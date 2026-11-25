Studio Ufotable confirms a sequel to Witch on the Holy Night after earning over three million USD in its opening weekend, with releases planned by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Studio Ufotable has confirmed that a sequel is currently in development for its theatrical release Witch on the Holy Night. This announcement comes immediately after the film achieved significant commercial success, having earned a little over three million USD in its first weekend alone in Japan. The strong box office performance provides the financial and creative momentum necessary for the studio to move forward with the next installment in the franchise.

Box Office Success Drives Sequel Announcement

The decision to greenlight the sequel is directly linked to the film's robust opening performance. By securing such high numbers in its initial run, the production team has secured the viability to continue the narrative. Although the sequel is officially approved and in the works, Studio Ufotable has not yet provided a release window or a specific date for its premiere. Fans must wait for further updates regarding when the next chapter will be available to audiences.

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International Release and Distribution Partners

Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment have been identified as the key partners for bringing the film to international markets. These distributors are currently managing the theatrical release of the new movie outside of Japan. The upcoming screenings will feature both Japanese and English dubbed audio tracks to cater to a broader audience. While the English dub cast has not yet been announced, the Japanese voice cast from the original light novel are confirmed to be reprising their roles.

Voice Cast and Production Staff Details

The Japanese voice acting lineup includes Haruka Tomatsu as Aoko Aozaki, Kana Hanazawa as Alice Kuonji, and Yusuke Kobayashi as Soujyuro Shizuki. These actors continue the legacy of the characters they originally portrayed in the source material. The production team behind the film is equally notable, featuring Moe Tsuzuki for character designs and Manabu Kamino handling editing duties. Hideyuki Fukasawa composed the music, while the theme song is titled Yoru to Ao and performed by the band supercell.

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Context Within the Nasuverse Universe

The story of this film takes place before the events of much of the extended universe of Nasu's other works. This timeline positioning means that new viewers do not need to do too much homework before jumping into the new movie. Studio Ufotable has had a ton of experience bringing TYPE-MOON's various projects to life, long before it even started the anime adaptation. This extensive background allows the studio to deliver high-quality adaptations of complex source material.

Fan Reception and Future Expectations

The success of this film highlights the enduring popularity of TYPE-MOON's properties among anime enthusiasts. Fans are now getting to see even more of Ufotable's takes on the franchise, even with the success of its more blockbuster sibling. The combination of strong box office numbers, established voice talent, and high production values suggests a promising future for the series. Audiences are encouraged to check out the theatrical release when it hits their local cinemas.