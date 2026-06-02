Studio Trigger Announces Major Update, Season 2 of Anime Set for 2027 Premiere

Studio Trigger reveals that Season 2 of its popular anime is in the works and will be showcased at Anime Expo 2026, with details on staff, schedule and fan expectations. The first season ended in 2024, leaving a considerable amount of source material, and the panel will provide new visuals, episode count, and potential premiere date for the upcoming season. The confirmation means fans can anticipate the return of beloved characters and fresh story arcs exploring new dungeon-oriented adventures.

Studio Trigger has announced a major update for its popular anime series, confirming that Season 2 is in the works and that fans will soon receive a substantial preview of the upcoming episodes.

The announcement came amid a long period of silence, as the studio had not divulged any concrete details since the first season concluded in 2024. The band‑wagon of speculations began early, with the manga author Ryōko Kuji having completed the source material. The first 24‑episode television adaptation brought the narrative to approximately the story's halfway point, leaving a considerable amount of content for a second season to cover.

The turning point arrived during the Anime Expo 2026 weekend in Los Angeles, where Trigger scheduled a panel on Saturday, July 4th. The studio teased that it would unveil not only fresh production details but also the looming future of the series. The scheduled unveiling is especially noteworthy because it would be the first time Trigger displays the new season in a public setting after years of exclusively revealing only the first season.

The studio confirmed that it will be showing the new season's first episode at the event, giving fans a chance to examine the updated animation, music, pacing and voice cast continuity. This open announcement marks a significant milestone given the project's development timeline. While only a few weeks had passed since the August 2024 end of the first season, the new panel will provide a deeper look into the involvement of the original staff.

The studio has yet to confirm whether key roles such as the animation director, script supervisor and art director will stay on board. Nonetheless, the cooperation of the original voice actors remains highly probable, ensuring continuity across the series. The panel will reveal additional production details, like the episode count, airing schedule and the creative team behind the new episodes.

The scheduled remarks also promise to include new visual concept art, character designs and potentially promotional footage - all of which will help gauge the expectations for the next season's tone and direction. If the information released at the showcase aligns with public predictions, Season 2 may be slated for a 2027 premiere. This forecast, though deferred, is still an early window, and the studio will continue to provide further details throughout the 2026 Anime Expo and beyond.

Fans are already anticipating the return of the beloved lead characters: the baking heroes, the raunchy mentor, and the ever‑mischievous monster hunter. For those looking forward to the thrilling journey down deeper psychological and culinary dungeons, the promise of fresh episodes and an expanded story arc is already generating excitement. Trigger's decision to host a panel for the second season demonstration also demonstrates the studio's commitment to open communication with international audiences.

The panel will likely offer opportunities for Q&A, resulting in a clearer insight into the anime's development. Furthermore, the studio's strategy of releasing information gradually - from teaser clips to white‑paper style documents - ensures that fans stay engaged over a prolonged period. Such an approach has proven successful in recent years for several Studio Trigger projects.

In sum, the confirmation of Studio Trigger's forthcoming Season 2 reveals a hopeful trajectory for the anime's longevity, giving fans the assurance that their favorite series will continue to evolve. With the panel set to reveal the first glimpse of the new episode lineup and the studio's intentions for future release schedules, the community eagerly awaits more comprehensive updates.

These upcoming announcements are expected to shape the fate of the series for the next few years, affirming that the studio's work will stay in the spotlight. The promised releases, including new visuals and music, are sure to provide viewers with enhanced engagement and set the stage for an exciting anime experience.





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Studio Trigger Anime Expo Season 2 Upcoming Anime Ryōko Kuji

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