Studio Trigger Announces Exciting Updates at Anime Expo 2026

Studio Trigger has announced some exciting updates about their projects at Anime Expo 2026, including a new project that has been in the works. Fans are eager to see what kind of updates they will be sharing, and whether they will revive some of their classic franchises. The panel is set to take place on July 4th, and attendees will have the chance to get exclusive insights into the world of Studio Trigger. Cyberpunk fans will be particularly excited about this panel, as they will get to see behind the scenes of this popular franchise.

It remains to be seen what kind of updates Studio Trigger has in store for their franchise fans as they prepare for a special panel at Anime Expo 2026.

This Saturday, July 4th, attendees will get to see the director and scriptwriter of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 delve behind the scenes of their anime and get some exclusive insights into the world of Studio Trigger. Fans will be eager to see if they will be showing off their new project that has been in the works, along with any other new updates for their ongoing series.

There is also the possibility that they could revive some older franchises that have been popular with audiences. The panel is shaping up to be an exciting one, and attendees will likely be in for a real treat. This will surely be an event that fans of Studio Trigger should not miss out on.

Whether you're a die-hard fan or just someone interested in checking out what the world of anime has to offer, this event is one that should not be ignored. Fans of cyberpunk should be particularly excited about this panel because they will have the chance to get a unique glimpse into this popular franchise.

If you're planning on attending the event then be sure to get ready to mark the release of the panel with your mark and get ready for an amazing show. With their new project in the works, Studio Trigger has a lot of potential in the works. It also could be another project that they are working on.

Whether this new project will see the light of day or not is something that we will have to wait and see about





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Studio Trigger Anime Expo 2026 Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 Panel New Project

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