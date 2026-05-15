Studio Lambert confirms tragic death of Gogglebox guest star Ken Harwood

The much-loved pensioner and former postmaster, Ken Harwood, passed away surrounded by his family after a short illness. Gogglebox paid tribute to him and his wife Anne with a picture and a tribute on the show.

Gogglebox left viewers in tears after the show paid tribute to late star Ken Harwood on Friday, following his tragic death aged 77. The much loved pensioner, a former postmaster, passed away surrounded by his family last week following a short illness.

At the end of the latest episode, a picture of Ken and his wife Anne, who appeared together on the show from 2000-2002, was shown along with a tribute reading 'In loving memory of Ken Harwood 1948-2026'. Emotional fans were quick to share their condolences as they took to Instagram.

The production company Studio Lambert confirmed the tragic news in a heartbreaking statement, stating that Ken will be dearly missed by his family and friends, including his beloved wife Anne, sons Simon and Ross, daughter-in-law Elle, grandchildren Freya and Tristram, and all who knew him. There will be a tribute to Ken at the end of Channel 4's episode on Gogglebox tonight





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Gogglebox Ken Harwood Anne Tribute Death Short Illness Channel 4 Production Company Studio Lambert Family Beloved Wife Anne Sons Simon And Ross Daughter-In-Law Elle Grandchildren Freya And Tristram

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Gogglebox star Ken Harwood dies aged 77The much loved pensioner was remembered in a heartfelt tribute during tonight's episode. Gogglebox production firm Studio Lambert confirmed the tragic news in a statement.

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