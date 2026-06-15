Studio Ghibli Unveils Exclusive Short Film for Ghibli Park and Announces Upcoming IMAX Restorations

Studio Ghibli announces a new short animation directed by Goro Miyazaki and Akihiko Yamashita to debut at Ghibli Park's Orion theater on 8 July 2026, alongside details of IMAX 4K restorations and the North American Ghibli Fest.

Studio Ghibli continues to dominate the world of animated cinema, renowned for its hand‑drawn masterpieces that combine lush scenery, fluid movement and characters with deep emotional resonance.

While the studio has not announced any major feature releases for 2026, its theme park in Aichi Prefecture, Ghibli Park, which opened in November 2022, remains a hotbed of new creative projects that keep fans eager for fresh content. In a recent announcement the studio revealed that a brand‑new short animation, titled "The Ghibli Grand Warehouse," will premiere in the park's Orion theater on 8 July 2026.

The short is a joint effort by two of Ghibli's most respected directors, Goro Miyazaki, son of the legendary Hayao Miyazaki, and veteran animator Akihiko Yamashita. The film is set in the park's own Valley of Witches, a whimsical area that already attracts visitors with its immersive, story‑driven design.

Although plot details remain under wraps, the first visual teaser shows the main characters wandering through a richly layered landscape that uses a special layering technique to create an illusion of three‑dimensional depth, offering a preview of the visual ingenuity that Ghibli fans have come to expect. The short will be shown in the Orion theater, a modest venue that seats 150 guests and operates on a first‑come, first‑served basis.

Registration for the screenings opens on 10 May at 2:00 PM through the Boo‑Woo Ticket platform, and both directors are scheduled to attend a live stage greeting after each showing, giving audiences a rare opportunity to meet the creators behind the magic. This limited‑time engagement is designed to complement the broader attractions of Ghibli Park, where visitors can explore meticulously crafted reproductions of iconic locations from films such as "Spirited Away," "My Neighbor Totoro" and "Princess Mononoke.

" The park's ongoing programming, including seasonal events and temporary exhibitions, ensures that the Ghibli brand remains a living, evolving experience rather than a static archive of past successes. Beyond the short film, Studio Ghibli has yet to disclose any additional animated releases for 2026, leaving fans to wonder about the future of Hayao Miyazaki's long‑awaited next feature, which was originally slated to be his final work after the 2023 release of "The Boy and the Heron.

" Nevertheless, the studio's partnership with IMAX and North American distributor GKIDS promises to keep classic Ghibli titles in the spotlight. In March of last year the two companies announced a series of IMAX screenings using newly restored 4K versions overseen by veteran Ghibli cinematographer Atsushi Okui, who has contributed his expertise to many of the studio's most beloved films.

These high‑definition presentations will run through the summer and into the fall, coinciding with the annual Studio Ghibli Fest that tours North America from July to October, offering fans a chance to experience the studio's oeuvre on the biggest screens available. The combination of a fresh park exclusive short, upcoming IMAX releases, and the festive tour underscores Ghibli's commitment to delivering new experiences while honoring its storied legacy





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