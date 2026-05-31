Studio Ghibli's 'Laputa: Castle in the Sky' to Re-Release in Film Comic Omnibus and Theaters for 40th Anniversary

Studio Ghibli's first feature film, Laputa: Castle in the Sky, is set for a new film comic omnibus release in 2026 and a theatrical rerelease in August 2025 as part of Ghibli Fest's 40th anniversary celebrations. The news highlights the enduring legacy of the 1986 classic, its themes of technology versus nature, and its continued popularity through re-releases and special editions.

Studio Ghibli , established in 1985, has etched its name in history as one of the most iconic animation studios Japan has ever seen. The studio is globally renowned for its beautifully crafted animated films, rich storytelling, and deep emotional impact.

However, Ghibli did not gain immediate industry recognition. In its early years, the studio struggled with financial viability and establishing its unique art style. The first feature film, Laputa: Castle in the Sky, directed by the legendary Hayao Miyazaki and produced by Isao Takahata, was not a blockbuster upon its 1986 premiere. The film eventually became a beloved classic and achieved box office success through several re-releases over the decades.

Laputa: Castle in the Sky is celebrated for its exceptional world-building and steampunk premise. The film also inspired a film comic-a unique adaptation that uses actual screenshots and stills from the movie paired with dialogue balloons-which was released across four volumes, all translated and distributed by 2003. Over 23 years later, a publisher confirmed that an all-in-one edition of the film comic will be released on July 28, 2026. This single-volume compilation is already available for pre-order on Amazon.

The story explores how technology, when disconnected from nature and used for greed or war, threatens humanity. It centers on Pazu, an engineer's apprentice, who encounters a mysterious girl named Sheeta floating in the sky. Sheeta is pursued by antagonists seeking the ancestral amulet around her neck, an artifact that could bring about the world's destruction. Pazu becomes entangled in the conflict and embarks on a journey to find the fabled floating castle at the heart of the mystery.

Meanwhile, the traveling Ghibli Fest, which brings beloved Studio Ghibli films back to theaters, is celebrating its 40th anniversary. Laputa: Castle in the Sky will return to the big screen from August 22 to August 26, with tickets available on the official websites of GKIDS and Fathom Entertainment. The festival offers fans a chance to experience the animated classics on the big screen, often with special content and in both original Japanese and English-dubbed versions





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Studio Ghibli Laputa: Castle In The Sky Hayao Miyazaki Film Comic Ghibli Fest 40Th Anniversary Theatrical Re-Release Omnibus Edition

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