Studio Ghibli Rolls Out IMAX Restorations and New Park Screenings, Highlighting Kiki's Delivery Service

Ghibli partners with GKIDS to release IMAX versions of classics, debuting a 4K‑restored Princess Mononoke and announcing a spectacular IMAX screening of Kiki's Delivery Service, while Ghibli Park prepares new theater shows for July.

Studio Ghibli , the beloved Japanese animation house famed for its richly detailed storytelling and emotional depth, continues to captivate audiences with a series of high‑profile re‑releases and upcoming screenings.

Although the studio was founded in 1985, its ascent to cultural prominence was gradual, gaining momentum in the late 1980s and early 1990s as merchandise sales and critical acclaim solidified its financial footing. One of the pivotal moments in Ghibli's early history was the 1989 release of Hayao Miyazaki's fantasy masterpiece, a film that would later be celebrated as a timeless classic and frequently re‑shown in cinemas worldwide.

Building on that legacy, GKIDS announced a partnership to bring select Ghibli titles to IMAX screens, launching the initiative with a spectacular IMAX presentation of *Princess Mononoke*. In March of this year, GKIDS unveiled a teaser featuring newly restored 4K footage of the film, highlighting the dramatic visual improvements over the standard streaming version and confirming a limited‑time theatrical run in Japan.

The promotional clip emphasized the crispness of the animation, the enhanced color palette, and the immersive sound design that only a large‑format screen can deliver, generating renewed excitement among long‑time fans and newcomers alike. The most recent addition to the re‑release schedule is *Kiki's Delivery Service*, the heart‑warming tale of a young witch who departs her hometown on the night of a full moon to apprentice in a seaside city.

The narrative follows Kiki's struggle to find her footing in an unfamiliar environment, balancing the challenges of independence with the blossoming of her magical abilities. As she navigates the ups and downs of running a delivery business, she grapples with self‑doubt, learns to trust her instincts, and ultimately discovers the unique gifts that define her identity.

The upcoming IMAX version of *Kiki's Delivery Service* promises to showcase the film's delicate hand‑drawn artistry in unprecedented detail, allowing audiences to experience the flutter of Kiki's broom, the glimmer of the ocean sunrise, and the nuanced expressions of its characters on a scale never before possible for an animated classic. Beyond the cinematic releases, Studio Ghibli is expanding its presence through immersive experiences at Ghibli Park.

The Orion theater, located within the park's Ghibli Grand Warehouse, will begin a run of select titles on July 8, featuring new screenings overseen by veteran animator and cinematographer Atsushi Okui. Okui, who has contributed his visual expertise to many of Miyazaki's films, will supervise the conversion of these works into the IMAX format, ensuring that the integrity of the original artwork is preserved while enhancing the viewing experience for modern audiences.

While the studio has not announced any new original productions slated for 2026, the continued collaboration with GKIDS and the rollout of IMAX editions signal an ongoing commitment to keeping Ghibli's catalog vibrant and accessible. Fans can also look forward to regular updates from Ghibli Park, where the studio's iconic worlds are brought to life through themed attractions, exhibitions, and live performances, reinforcing the timeless appeal of its stories for future generations





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