The World of Studio Ghibli fan submission earns official review status after reaching 10,000 votes for the second time, marking a major milestone for LEGO Ideas enthusiasts.

The dream of building a tangible tribute to Studio Ghibli films has taken a significant step forward after a massive fan project secured official consideration for production. The ambitious set known as The World of Studio Ghibli has officially gathered the necessary 10,000 supporters for a second time, allowing it to move past the initial voting phase and into the rigorous review process managed by the LEGO Group.

Second Chance for Massive Fan Design

This particular submission has achieved the required threshold of 10,000 supporters for a second time, a rare feat that demonstrates the persistent demand for high-quality Ghibli merchandise within the LEGO community. Originally submitted by user Janrssx in 2025, the project initially reached the review stage but was ultimately rejected by the official review panel during the first round of 2026. Following that initial setback, the creator resubmitted the design earlier this year, and the renewed campaign successfully reignited fan support to meet the critical milestone again.

Also read Howl's Moving Castle Legacy 22 Years After Release

The project has now qualified for official consideration, becoming the 60th proposal to enter the third review period of 2026. This achievement marks a pivotal moment for the submission, as it moves from the public voting arena into the hands of the official evaluation team who determine which concepts become commercial products. The re-submission process highlights the resilience of fan-driven initiatives and their ability to overcome initial administrative hurdles through sustained community engagement.

Composition and Scale of the Build

The World of Studio Ghibli is designed as a massive 4,200-piece set, a scale that allows for detailed recreation of multiple iconic settings from Hayao Miyazaki's filmography. Instead of focusing on a single movie, the design attempts to combine several of the director's most recognizable movies into a single cohesive display. This approach aims to capture the eclectic and whimsical nature of the studio's collective body of work rather than isolating one specific narrative.

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The complexity of the build is intended to appeal to serious collectors who appreciate intricate architecture and thematic depth. By integrating elements from various films, the set seeks to provide a comprehensive visual journey through the magical realism that defines the Studio Ghibli brand. The high piece count reflects the ambition of the design team to create a museum-quality centerpiece rather than a simple playset.

Fan Enthusiasm and Recent Rejections

The journey of this specific project has been closely watched by enthusiasts, especially given the recent trend of high-profile rejections in the LEGO Ideas program. Earlier this month, four separate Studio Ghibli-inspired submissions were rejected during the first LEGO Ideas review of 2026, including a build of the Catbus and a creative No-Face piggy bank concept. These rejections disappointed many fans who felt these designs were too iconic to be passed over.

The rejection of the Catbus and No-Face projects underscores the high standards set by the review panel and the competitive nature of the current submission cycle. Despite these setbacks, the enthusiasm from the fanbase remains undiminished, as evidenced by the rapid accumulation of votes for the multi-film set. The success of The World of Studio Ghibli serves as a counter-narrative to the recent wave of failures, proving that well-supported projects can still penetrate the review stage.

Historical Context of Ghibli and LEGO

Hayao Miyazaki and the broader Studio Ghibli team have spent decades providing visual inspiration for builders around the world. From the elaborate architecture of the bathhouse in Spirited Away to the wonderfully impractical design of Howl's moving castle, the aesthetic of these films lends itself naturally to brick construction. Fans have long anticipated an official collaboration that could translate these fantastical settings into tangible reality.

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Despite the beautiful recreation of other fantasy locations by LEGO, such as Rivendell from Middle-earth, collectors have remained frustrated by the lack of official Ghibli sets. The persistence of the fan community in pushing for these designs highlights a significant gap in the current market for licensed fantasy property. The current bid by Janrssx represents one of the most serious attempts to bridge this gap through the community-driven Ideas program.

What Comes Next in the Review Process

Now that the project has entered the third review period of 2026, the next phase involves a detailed assessment by the LEGO Group's official review team. This stage will evaluate the design for commercial viability, safety standards, and alignment with the brand's current portfolio. The review period typically takes several months, during which the design may undergo further refinement or receive final approval.

If approved, the set could move into the production phase, bringing the dream of a permanent Studio Ghibli display to shelves worldwide. The outcome of this review will likely influence the future strategy for licensing anime-inspired LEGO products. For now, the supporters of The World of Studio Ghibli await the verdict, knowing that their sustained effort has already secured a spot in the conversation about upcoming official releases.