Studio Deen's Unconventional Approach to Anime Production: Prioritizing Wellbeing Over Exhaustion

This article explores Studio Deen's innovative approach to anime production, led by President Shinichiro Ikeda, who is challenging the industry's norm of grueling working hours. The article highlights how Ikeda's focus on employee well-being has resulted in increased productivity and a resurgence in the studio's success, suggesting a potential model for the future of anime.

Anime, a beloved medium known for its joy and entertainment, harbors a darker side. The industry often subjects its staff to grueling working conditions , marked by relentless deadlines and exhausting hours. These practices take a heavy toll on the physical and mental well-being of animators, leading to a concerning exodus of young talent from the field. This shortage of fresh perspectives threatens the very future of anime.

Shinichiro Ikeda, president of Studio Deen, a studio renowned for productions like Log Horizon, The Seven Deadly Sins, KonoSuba, and classics such as Urusei Yatsura and Ranma ½, is challenging the status quo. Since assuming the role of CEO in 2011, Ikeda has been determined to dismantle the detrimental work culture prevalent in the anime industry. Ikeda recounts a conversation with Studio Deen's previous owner, who suggested visiting the company between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. to witness its peak 'energy.' Ikeda was appalled. 'When I heard that, I immediately wanted to abolish that custom,' he stated. Even at its most successful, Studio Deen's staff was perpetually exhausted. Around seven or eight years ago, Ikeda proposed a radical yet simple idea: 'Let's go home at 6 p.m.' However, executives resisted, arguing that meeting deadlines would be impossible without excessive overtime. Despite concerns that shorter working hours would negatively impact revenue, Ikeda remained resolute. 'We made it a policy to go home early even if it meant lower sales,' he declared.As anticipated, profits initially declined, but productivity swiftly improved, and sales eventually rebounded. Ikeda believes that pressuring employees to work late resulted in subpar output, while structured hours fostered concentration and efficiency. 'I don't believe in having employees work overtime to make a profit,' he emphasized. 'The manager's responsibility is to generate profits for the company and fairly compensate its employees.' Studio Deen's approach appears to be bearing fruit. The studio is celebrating its 50th anniversary with several new titles slated for release in 2025, including 'I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin, So I Might as Well Try Mastering Magic' and 'Magic Maker: How to Make Magic in Another World.' However, Ikeda's stance remains an outlier in an industry where grueling hours are often perceived as an inevitable part of the job. As more animators voice their concerns about burnout and inadequate working conditions, Ikeda's policy could be a pivotal step in the right direction. Perhaps it demonstrates that achieving greatness in anime doesn't require sacrificing one's health; it simply necessitates a more equitable and sustainable approach to work.





