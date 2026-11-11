Studio Ciudad de la Luz Sees Surge in High‑Profile Projects After 2023 Relaunch

The Alicante film hub expands after reopening in 2023, attracting Disney and Hollywood productions and generating over 40 million euros in economic impact.

The film studio that began as an ambitious Spanish initiative in 2005 has become a magnet for blockbuster productions after its 2023 reopening. Studio Ciudad de la Luz, located in Alicante, reports a record influx of high‑profile projects, including Disney's live‑action adaptation and Kristin Burr's latest film, which together have pushed the facility's economic impact above 40 million euros.

Reopening Brings New Facilities and Capacity

The 2023 reopening introduced six climate‑controlled stages, two deep floodable pits over three metres, and an impressive 100‑by‑80‑metre outdoor water tank. The tank features wave‑generation, water cannons, slides, a seawater pumping system, and partial fill‑and‑drain capability, positioning the studio as the sole European venue capable of indoor, outdoor and aquatic filming on a single site.

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Additional infrastructure includes a 14.8‑hectare backlot with natural horizon, power, water and telecommunications; more than 4,000 square metres of workshop space; 7,000 square metres of storage; and three production support buildings for dressing rooms, make‑up, hair, offices and services.

Since its launch, the studio has maintained a near‑full occupancy rate-90 percent in 2024-supporting tens of thousands of local jobs. The expansion has made the facility attractive to producers worldwide, offering a warm climate, competitive incentives and an experienced local crew.

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High‑Profile Hollywood Projects Deliver Economic Momentum

Disney's live‑action adaptation of the 2010 animated film 'Tangled' was shot at Studio Ciudad de la Luz from February to October 2024. Production spanned 10 months, leveraging on‑site exteriors and regional locations across Valencia. The film mobilised more than 1,000 professionals, produced 2,500 local contracts, and generated an estimated 40 million euros in direct economic value for the studio.

Kristin Burr, producer of the film, praised the studio's stage quality and dedication, calling it "one of the most spectacular I've ever worked on." She noted that the crew's performance made it hard to notice transitions between interior and exterior sets.

Andrew Gracey, director of the film, highlighted the studio's passion and the advantage of Alicante's proximity to the city, only 15 minutes away. He added that the region's diverse landscapes and 300 days of sunshine outweigh Los Angeles on several metrics.

Strategic Partnerships Expand Studio's Reach

Miriam Segal, founder of The Good Films Collective, has secured a permanent partnership with Studio Ciudad de la Luz through her joint venture with the Spanish government and Orogen Media. The investment of 19.8 million euros from the Spanish Society for Technological Transformation and private partners will support 20 international feature films over the next decade.

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Segal's venture, The Good Films Studios Spain, positions the studio as an integrated, long‑term production hub, emphasizing intelligent, inclusive, and commercially ambitious content. The partnership underscores the studio's role in revitalising the Spanish audiovisual sector and attracting global projects.

With the 2023 reopening, the studio's ability to host large‑scale productions, coupled with supportive local infrastructure and experienced crews, has made it a prime destination for Hollywood and European filmmakers alike.