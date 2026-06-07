Students turned seasoned runners take on Chicago half marathon

For over a decade, Students Run Chicago has offered a running training and mentorship program for high school students from around the city.

For over a decade, Students Run Chicago has offered a running training and mentorship program for high school students from around the city. Students work with running coaches, establish training routines, and set goals for running 5K, 10K, half-marathon, and full marathon races.

He's aiming for a personal record this Sunday. But just a few years ago, he didn't think of himself as a runner at all. It's something Frankender Acosta, who attends Benito Juarez, was introduced to by a friend. The group of student runners met Friday inside Krystal Pinto's classroom at Benito Juarez.

The bilingual social studies teacher is also an SRC running coach. She'll join the students in the corrals on Sunday.

"It's super cool to see how motivated they get and all the progress that they've made. Especially those that they're new to running," Pinto told Schanz. A big part of SRC is eliminating barriers that may stop students from getting involved in distance running.

"We do cover a lot of the fees for them and also if they need equipment like their shoes or their shirts and stuff like that," she said. "I had a pair of shoes which I logged 600 miles on them and they were pretty worn out so I asked them if they could give me another pair and they immediately gave me another pair," he said of SRC.

The group gives students training guides to follow on their own during the week. And every Saturday the group runs together on the lakefront.

"Some of our students probably don't leave the Southwest Side," she said. "They help you a lot. They make you disciplined. They give you everything you need.

You just got to show up and do the rest of the work," Tiul said.

"Personally, I hate running. I would quit right now, but I still do it," he said.

"I like the feeling that it gives you when you achieve something that you never thought you would," he said. Xavier Howard attends Latin and is also running the half and training for another full marathon this fall.

"I didn't run like a mile since third grade or something," he said when he first got started with SRC a couple of years ago. "It's a great experience. " As for Sunday's goal Acosta said:"Just finish, yeah. Finish.

And also inspire a lot of students and show that you can do it. "





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