Maryland teenagers sue Omnilert and school officials after AI misidentified Doritos as a gun, leading to armed detention despite canceled alert.

Taki Allen and three other teenagers filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against security technology firm Omnilert, Baltimore County officials, and police officers following an October 20, 2025, incident at Kenwood High School in Maryland. The complaint alleges that police officers arrived at the scene with guns drawn and handcuffed the students, who were waiting for transportation after football practice, based on a faulty AI security alert that had already been canceled by school administrators.

The core of the legal action centers on the failure of the Omnilert gun detection system, which reportedly misidentified a bag of Cool Ranch Doritos as a firearm. This incident has triggered intense scrutiny regarding the reliability of artificial intelligence in school safety protocols and the specific procedures schools and law enforcement agencies follow when these automated systems generate false alarms.

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Omnilert System Mechanics and Workflow

Omnilert, a Virginia-based security company, provides Gun Detect software that utilizes artificial intelligence to scan existing surveillance camera feeds for objects that resemble firearms. When the algorithm detects a potential weapon, it calculates a probability score to assess the threat level. Alerts that exceed a specific threshold are then reviewed by Omnilert monitoring staff before being forwarded to school security personnel and local law enforcement.

The notification package typically includes video footage, magnified images with highlighted suspects, and status updates. School officials are responsible for reviewing these materials to determine if police intervention is necessary. Omnilert states that the software is engineered to identify visible weapons before shots are fired, focusing on object recognition rather than facial identification to provide schools with additional response time.

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Adoption Rates and Financial Costs

Baltimore County Public Schools integrated the Omnilert system in 2023, achieving full deployment across all 165 district schools by the spring of 2024. The district connected the technology to more than 7,000 existing security cameras to create a comprehensive surveillance network. According to the Maryland Office of the Inspector General for Education, the county allocated $560,000 annually for the monitoring service, which equates to approximately $5.09 per student each year.

The technology has gained significant traction across the United States, with deployments in over 600 schools within 50 school districts. Notable users include school districts in Uvalde, Texas, and Nashville, Tennessee. Beyond educational institutions, Omnilert markets its surveillance solutions to hospitals and private businesses seeking enhanced security measures through automated threat detection.

Disputed Accuracy and Inspector General Findings

The lawsuit challenges the accuracy of the system by citing claims that more than 99 percent of alerts in Baltimore County were false positives. However, a November 2025 investigation by the Maryland Office of the Inspector General for Education provided more nuanced data, revealing that the monitoring staff filtered out 96 percent of objects initially flagged by the software. This filtering process meant that fewer than 1 percent of forwarded alerts between November 2023 and November 2025 required actual police notification.

The investigation clarified that the October 2025 alert was not a simple misidentification of the chip bag itself. Instead, the system triggered because of a combination of the student's hand movements, the object's reflective properties, and its position relative to the camera. The software assigned a 90 percent probability of a firearm being present, leading monitoring staff to forward the alert despite the high likelihood of it being a false alarm.

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Breakdown of Communication Protocols

Omnilert issued the initial alert at 7:04 p.m. on October 20, 2025, prompting an immediate review by designated safety officials and a police representative. By 7:06 p.m., these officials had determined there was no threat and officially canceled the notification within the system. However, Kenwood High School Principal Catherine Smith later viewed the original uncanceled alert and contacted the school resource officer at 7:17 p.m., allegedly without acknowledging the cancellation.

The resource officer subsequently contacted the local police precinct, resulting in an armed response at 7:23 p.m. The lawsuit alleges that Principal Smith failed to communicate the cancellation status and sent a screenshot of the original footage to the officer, triggering the detention. The inspector general noted that the system's design, which displays enlarged images on various devices, may contribute to such errors by causing users to overlook critical cancellation messages.