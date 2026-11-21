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Further details have been released after officials said a staff member was injured during an assault by a trespasser at Camp Curtain Academy in Harrisburg last week.

According to a spokesperson with the Harrisburg School District, as students were being dismissed to their buses on November 12, Principal Ryan Jones reportedly went outside to the front of the building after he noticed a few students had been congregating and refusing to get on their bus. The district said Jones and other staff members told the trespasser to leave and reportedly escorted them off the property multiple times, but they did not comply.

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The district said it then became apparent as more students left the building, that the trespasser had come to target a certain student, and that they had recruited other students to join in on the assault. The trespasser then reportedly rushed towards the student in an aggressive manner, making verbal threats of harm to the student, a parent, and staff members.

The district said Jones placed himself between the student and the trespasser, who then swung towards Jones, but he was able to avoid being hit. After that, the district said Jones attempted to restrain the trespasser, but in doing so lost his balance, causing them both to fall.

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While on the ground, Jones was reportedly kicked multiple times in the head, and punched the back, kidney area, and throughout his body by several students who were allegedly later identified as friends or relatives of the trespasser. The district said Jones sustained a head injury, had a large amount of hair pulled from his scalp, and suffered a laceration to his arm. Officials said he had to seek medical care for his injuries.

Harrisburg police arrived and reportedly detained the trespasser's sibling, who the district said is a Camp Curtain Academy student. The school said they've since conducted disciplinary hearings for all of the involved students, and consequences have been issued. The Harrisburg School District remains committed to maintaining a safe and secure environment for all students and staff and appreciates the swift response of the Harrisburg Bureau of Police and the cooperation of Camp Curtin Academy families and staff.

The district said the parents of the students were in agreement with the consequences, and several apologized to the administration. Township proposes increasing property taxes by over 80% in new budget Silver Spring Township is proposing a roughly 80% property tax increase in its 2027 budget, citing rising costs and "significant capital needs ahead.

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