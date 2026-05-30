Ryan Fournier is accused of taking a swing at a woman in his apartment.

Ryan Fournier speaks to the crowd during the SAVE AMERICA TOUR at The Bowl at Sugar Hill on January 3rd, 2021 in Sugar Hill, Georgia.

Fournier co-founder STUDENTS FOR TRUMP in 2015. Students for Trump co-founder Ryan Fournier was arrested on May 26 for allegedly punching a woman who tried to wake him. According to the alleged victim, a woman Fournier had been dating for two months, Fournier was “apparently intoxicated” and struck her in the face with a closed fist on waking.

The right-winger started Students for Trump while atand has since become the executive director of Radical Alert, a conservative activist group that claims to track political violence from the left. According to the affidavit, Fournier said, “I’ll kill everyone here” and “Do you want to die today? ” during the attack. A witness, Fournier’s roommate, confirmed the victim looked like she had been struck in the face.

This is not Fournier’s first brush with the law; the right-wing advocate was arrested in 2023 for allegedly striking his then-girlfriend in the. Charges in that case were later dropped by the district attorney. On this latest charge, he has pleaded not guilty, and a hearing is scheduled for July 7. His attorney has not commented publicly on the incident.

Two Dan Sullivans are running for Senate in Alaska—both as Republicans. On Friday, former teacher and U.S. Forest Service employee Dan Sullivan announced his candidacy to replace incumbent two-term senator... Dan Sullivan.

“We need a Sullivan who stands up for Alaska,” the newer Sullivan’s campaign website reads. To prevent confusion at the ballot box, middle initials will be used, a state Division of Elections spokesperson told KTUU Anchorage. A nonpartisan primary will take place in August; from there, the top four candidates will compete in the ranked-choice general election in November. Also on the ballot is Democratic former Rep.

Mary Peltola, who held the state’s at-large House seat from August 2022 until last January. Several election forecasters rate the race as “lean Republican. ” It’s not the first time voters may feel like they’re seeing double; in 2020, two men namedselects products independently.

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President Donald Trump’s special assistant and director of media affairs has said she is departing the White House to establish her own media booking and communications consultancy, Cornerstone Strategics. Sonny Joy Nelson, a staunch MAGA supporter, has worked with Trump since his 2024 campaign and has held communications roles within the president’s political orbit since 2020. The North Carolina nativethat she is pregnant with her second child, a baby boy due in October.

“Sonny is the best media booker in the business—and it’s not even close,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who. “But, most importantly, she is well respected by everyone she works with because she’s a hard worker and a great person,” Leavitt added. Nelson told Axios that her firm is “inspired by Jesus as the cornerstone of my life” and that its goal is to “create media that not only looks good, but communicates something real and lasting.

” Nelson is an outspoken Christian and an anti-abortion advocate. A replacement for Nelson’s role has not yet been announced. The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment. President Donald Trump has used the death of four-time Stanley Cup champion Claude Lemieux to tell people the hockey legend was one of his biggest supporters.

Lemieux wasby his son in the family’s furniture store at 3:32 am on May 28. Authorities have since ruled the death a suicide. In a statement posted nearly 20 hours after Lemieux’s body was found, Trump called the player “a true Legend of the Game” and “a tremendous ‘TRUMP’ supporter. ” Trump further stated that “Claude will be missed by all who love Winning and Toughness” and ended the post with “#MAGA.

” Family members of the former N.J. Devil have posted tributes to Lemieux as well—none of which mention Trump. His son, professional ice hockey player Brendan, 30, posted on Instagram, “I love you, Dad! My son’s favorite person is going to watch from above for a while.

We will see you. ” The N.J. Devils said, “Claude leaves behind a lasting legacy within our game that he gave so much to. ”selects products independently.

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Whether you’re using it for work, school, or just as a journal, theRepublicans’ distrust of the medical system is leading to a widening healthcare gap, a new study has revealed. Findings published inused survey data gathered in 2024 to show two key stages: one in the 2010s and the second around the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Part one is this gap starts to emerge in the 2010s, and it seems like it’s a byproduct of education polarization,” said the study’s co-author and University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, political science professor Neil O’Brian. “Folks without a college degree move to the right... That happens for a variety of reasons. Education is a pretty strong predictor of health.

” The second phase emerged when typical indicators, such as education, failed to explain the differences in health outcomes. Vaccination rates didn’t completely explain it either, and instead, they found distrust has become baked into conservative populism. O’Brian added, “We turn to the survey data and show that people on the right are less likely to trust, engage, or use medicines to treat chronic illness relative to the left.

” “People on the Right are less likely to go to their doctor, less likely to trust their doctor, less likely to think medicines to treat hypertension are safe and effective,” O’Brian added. Olympic gymnast Gaël Da Silva, 41, has died in a car accident on May 26. No other details have been released about the fatal crash. Nicknamed “Gaou,” the French gymnast who competed at the 2012 London Olympics helped the team place eighth overall.

Prior to this, he competed in the 2012 European Championship and won a Bronze medal for his floor exercise. Da Silva is remembered through his wife, Camille, with whom he shares three children: Hugo, 12, Jules, 9, and Lou, 6. Since the announcement of Da Silva’s passing, tributes have been posted on social media from other gymnasts.

International Gymnastics Magazine stated, “We’re saddened to share that Gaël Da Silva, a 2012 French Olympian, passed away on May 26, 2026, at the age of 41. Rest in peace. RIP. ”A nasty stomach bug is tearing through large swathes of the U.S. Wastewater surveillance data shows norovirus levels sitting in the “high” category nationwide, with infections now climbing particularly hard across the Northeast.

The virus— dubbed the “winter vomiting disease”—has also hit hikers along Southern California’s famed Pacific Crest Trail of late, according to the Pacific Crest Trail Association. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recorded 1,194 outbreaks between Aug. 1 and May 7. That is down from the previous season’s 2,534 outbreaks, though health officials say current levels remain consistent with historic averages.

“At the national level, norovirus is still in the HIGH category due to high concentrations over the last 21 days,” Amanda Bidwell, scientific program manager at WastewaterSCAN, said. Health experts say several strains are now circulating, including GII.17, a mutated version that has overtaken older variants and caused roughly 75 percent of U.S. outbreaks during the 2024–25 season.

“The newer variant isn’t more contagious in and of itself,” infectious disease specialist Dr. Linda Yancey said. “It can spread more easily because fewer people have partial immunity to it. ”MONTREAL, CANADA- CIRCA 1980: Claude Lemieux #32 of the Montreal Canadiens poses for a photo Circa 1980 at the Montreal Forum in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. New details have emerged about NHL legend Claude Lemieux’s final hours following his death at age 60.

The NHL Alumni Association announced Lemieux’s death on Thursday but did not disclose a cause. TMZ later reported that the four-time Stanley Cup champion died by suicide. According to the outlet, Lemieux was found around 3 a.m. on Thursday morning after family members became concerned that he had not returned home on Wednesday night. One of his sons reportedly discovered him in the rear warehouse of Andros Home, the furniture company Lemieux co-owned with his wife, Deborah.

It remains unclear which of Lemieux’s three sons found him. The former NHL star is survived by sons Christopher, 37, Michael, 34, and Brendan, 30, as well as daughter Claudia, 29. His youngest son, Brendan, posted on social media to pay tribute to his dad. Alongside a photo showing the three generations of Lemieux men, he wrote, “I love you dad!

My son’s favorite person is going to watch from above for a while. We will see you. ” The ex-NHL player also shared another snap of his dad, and his son captioned: “His favorite person in the world. ”If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.

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The miner, who has not been named, was saved on Friday, Rescue Volunteer for People said on social media. Lead rescue diver Mikko Paasi said it takes skilled responders about five hours to make the round trip to the miners’ location.

“The environment is so hostile that anything can happen,” Paasi said. The rescue effort became drastic after five days of failing to pump the water out of the labyrinth, and even led the rescue team to consider teaching the miners how to scuba dive as a “last option,” Paasi said.

CBS News reports that the option would have been so dangerous that they had to ask the Laotian government for immunity from charges in case any of the miners died in the process. It is not clear at the time of writing how the miner was rescued. Five people have been killed and 34 others are injured after a bus crashed into multiple vehicles in Virginia.

The pile-up occurred at around 2:35 a.m. on Interstate 95, when the bus failed to slow down ahead of a work zone and struck six vehicles, according to Virginia State Police. Police said the five victims were occupants of the cars hit by the bus. The injured were taken to local hospitals, with three reported to be in critical condition. Authorities said the crash remains under investigation and that charges are pending.

It has not been disclosed who was on the bus or what the vehicle was being used for. Following the collision, around five miles of southbound Interstate 95 was closed on Friday morning, but two lanes later reopened. As of 10 a.m., a single lane remains closed at the crash scene, according to Kelly Hannon, a spokesperson for the Fredericksburg District of the Virginia Department of Transportation, who spoke with





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