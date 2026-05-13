Student Track Athlete Recovering After Suffering Cardiac Arrest During Track Meet

A 16-year-old track athlete is recovering after suffering a cardiac arrest during a track meet in Huntley, a far northwest suburban area. Prior to the arrival of emergency responders, school staff, trainers and even off-duty paramedics rushed to the scene performing CPR and using an AED.

Before crews arrived, school staff , trainers and even off-duty paramedics rushed to the scene and performed CPR and used an AED . A 16-year-old track athlete is recovering after suffering a cardiac arrest during a track meet in far northwest suburban Huntley .

The medical emergency took place about 7:20 p.m. during the freshman/sophomore boys FVC championship track meet at Huntley High School. According to the Huntley Fire Protection District, crews were called for reports of a cardiac arrest of a 16-year-old boy on the school's outdoor athletic track. A letter from school principal Dr. Marcus Berlin said the student athlete, who was from another school, experienced a 'serious medical emergency and collapsed on the track' towards the end of the event.

When paramedics arrived, they found the teen lying near the finish line of the track where he was being cared for by off-duty paramedics, school staff and the school's athletic trainer. Through the coordinated efforts of everyone involved, the teenager regained consciousness and showed signs of improving vital signs before being transported to a local hospital for further medical treatment.

According to Andy Milewski, a paramedic with the Palatine Fire Department, he was in the stands cheering on his son when he saw the runner hit the ground. Milewski and another off-duty firefighter started running towards the scene, assisting until help arrived. CPR and an AED were used to jump start the teen's heart.

The Fire Protection District said it was working with Southeast Emergency Communications and McHenry County on implementing a county-wide PulsePoint AED training program to help community members and emergency responders quickly located nearby AEDs during cardiac emergencies. The immediate actions of those who responded 'helped save a young man's life' according to Berlin's in his letter





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Student Track Athlete Cardiac Arrest Huntley AED CPR Emergency Responders School Staff Trainers Huntley Fire Protection District

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