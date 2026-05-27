Student Sues Lebanon Valley College Over Handling of Rape Allegations

A student at Lebanon Valley College claims the school allowed an individual accused of raping her to share classes and work with her, despite her prompt reporting of the assault.

A student at Lebanon Valley College claimed the school continued to allow an individual accused of raping her to share classes and work with her, according to a lawsuit.

On Sept. 15, 2024, she was in a friend's dorm room, where she had been drinking and gotten drunk.

After going into the hallway to use her phone, she got locked out of the room and stuck in the hallway, and another student, known in the lawsuit as "The Assailant," followed her. In the lawsuit, the student said she was aware he was attracted to her, and she tried to avoid him. After unsuccessfully hiding from him, she tried getting back into her friend's room before he was supposedly able to get her into his room.

Afterward, she said she promptly reported the assault, and the school took "unreasonable" actions in response to the reported incident. The lawsuit claimed that, due to the investigation continuously being delayed for an "unreasonably long period of time," he was allowed to withdraw from the school at the end of the year without anything on his academic record. While the investigation was ongoing, the reported assailant was not removed from campus, according to legal documents.

She claimed LVC gave her no protection, despite the two of them studying the same major with several overlapping courses. They were also on the same sports team and worked at the same place on campus. As the investigation continued, she claimed LVC "retaliated" against her, going so far as to recommend she take some time off from school due to the sexual assault.

The lawsuit claimed an LVC representative attempted to have her removed from a summer school program based on "baseless" cheating allegations. Lebanon County prosecutors decided not to press charges against him in November 2025, citing the school's delay in providing the police with necessary information. This amounted to what her attorneys described as "deliberate indifference" by the school.

Mental and physical pain and sufferingJOIN THE CONVERSATION As a result, her legal team is asking for a sum of more than $150,000 in compensatory and punitive damages, along with attorney fees and any other costs deemed appropriate by the court. Prosecutors are asking the judge to sentence him to three years and five months in prison.

A student at Lebanon Valley College claimed the school continued to allow an individual accused of raping her to share classes and work with her. Start your morning with The National News Desk as Jan Jeffcoat sits down with Senior Fellow in Pediatrics at IMA, Dr. Katherine Welch. Start your morning with The National News Desk as Jan Jeffcoat sits down with former White House economic advisor Steve Moore.





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