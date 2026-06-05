Student loan update: Judge faces major decision on debt forgiveness

A new Trump administration rule could restrict relief under the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program beginning in July.

The policy, which is scheduled to take effect in July, would narrow which employers qualify under federal forgiveness programs. Critics say the changes could leave borrowers uncertain about whether years of payments will still count toward eventual loan cancellation, while the Education Department argues the rule is aimed at organizations engaged in illegal conduct.

Student loan forgiveness programs, especially PSLF, have become a critical lifeline for borrowers with large debt balances, including teachers, healthcare workers, and public service employees. The new rule could undermine borrower expectations after years of payments that they thought were going toward their loan forgiveness. It also could possibly discourage work in nonprofit or public-service sectors, while adding confusion to an already complex federal loan system.

Prevent some nonprofit and advocacy groups from qualifying as eligible employersPotentially impact borrowers already on track for forgiveness if their employer loses eligibilityThe case could ultimately determine whether the Department of Education has the authority to redefine eligibility standards in this way. The legal challenge centers on a new Education Department regulation that would limit which employers qualify borrowers for PSLF and related forgiveness programs.

The rule targets certain organizations, particularly those involved in activities that conflict with federal policy priorities, and could disqualify employees from receiving loan cancellation even if they meet other program requirements. The Education Department has argued that the regulation affects only organizations that engage in activities with a “substantial illegal purpose. ” Before the new rule was passed, borrowers could work for a qualifying nonprofit or government employer and make a set number of payments to receive forgiveness.

But experts say the new regulations redefine those eligibility standards, placing many borrowers at risk.

“For borrowers, that creates a level of uncertainty that didn't previously exist. An employer that was once considered PSLF-eligible could potentially face scrutiny or lose that status based on unilateral decisions made within the Education Department,” Kevin Thompson, the CEO of 9i Capital Group and the host of the“If that precedent is upheld, it could force organizations to think twice about certain activities out of concern for maintaining eligibility.

”The judge overseeing the case must decide whether to allow the rule to take effect while litigation continues or temporarily block it through an injunction. That decision could come soon after the hearing and would determine whether the policy is implemented immediately or paused.

“Even if courts eventually block it, damage starts July 1,” Michael Ryan, founder of MichaelRyanMoney.com, told“Employer certification requests get denied, payment counts freeze. People months from forgiveness suddenly don't know if their employer qualifies. The uncertainty itself is the weapon. ”





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