Student loan borrowers will soon be able to save 1% on interest

Student loan borrowers will soon be able to save on interest rates under a new plan to get more people back into repayment.

by AUSTIN DENEAN | The National News DeskFILE - Students study in the Perry-Castaneda Library at the University of Texas at Austin on February 22, 2024, in Austin, Texas.

Student loan borrowers will soon be able to save on interest rates under a new plan from the Trump administration that is trying to incentivize more people to enroll in automatic payments that help them pay off balances in full and on time. The Education Department announced on Thursday that people who sign up for automatic payments will qualify for a discount of 1% on their interest rates.

Borrowers received a 0.25% discount for signing up for automatic payments prior to the change. Before the pandemic, more than 80% of student loan borrowers whose accounts were in active repayments were enrolled in autopay. That figure dropped to zero when payments were paused for several years due to the pandemic and has only recovered to 40% today.

The Education Department would like to see more borrowers get back on an automatic payment schedule to boost the number of accounts paying their loans on schedule and in full. Getting borrowers back into repayment has been a challenge for the last two administrations after repeated stops and starts during the pandemic when several major servicers also left the business.

“This interest rate reduction will help borrowers as they consider new, affordable repayment plans and work to repay their loans on time,” Under Secretary of Education Nicholas Kent said. “We expect this temporary incentive to drive up repayment rates and significantly improve the overall health of the federal student loan portfolio. ” People who are already signed up for autopay will automatically get an additional 0.75 percentage points taken off their interest rates.

Borrowers will have until September to sign up for autopay and receive the new benefit. Those who are in default will have to consolidate their loans and apply for a new repayment plan before enrolling in autopay. Borrowers whose accounts are current can enroll in autopay by logging into their online accounts through their loan servicer and choosing the autopay option. People are who delinquent or in default will have to go through StudentAid.gov and move through the consolidation process.

Shaving 1% of interest would save borrowers some money over the life of a loan and make monthly payments slightly cheaper for those on standard repayment plans. Interest rates on federal student loans are 6.52% for undergraduates, 8.07% for graduate students, and 9.07% for parental loans for the upcoming academic year, according to the Federal Student Aid Office.

However, the discount will be temporary, starting on July 1 and ending on June 30, 2028. It is also only available to people who received a loan on or before July of 2012, though the department says qualifies the vast majority of borrowers. The push to get more borrowers on automatic payments comes as a record number of them have fallen behind on their monthly payments.

More than 9 million people were in default and another 3 million were delinquent, according to data from the Education Department. People who have fallen behind on repaying their student debt are facing increasing consequences as the Trump administration has rolled back the pandemic-era leniency. The Education Department resumed collections on defaulted student loans for the first time in more than five years last May and said it would soon start garnishing wages.

Credit scores have also started to Millions of borrowers will also soon have to enroll in a new repayment plan after an overhaul of the student loan system included in last year’s tax and spending bill.and its 7 million enrollees will have to choose a new option. Starting July 1, student loan services will send notices to people signed up for SAVE with deadlines on when they need to choose a new repayment plan.

For SAVE borrowers who do not act, their loans will automatically be placed in the standard repayment plan that has fixed payments over 10 years and costs more on a monthly basis than other options. Student loan borrowers will also have a new income-driven repayment plan, the Repayment Assistance Plan, that ties monthly payments to income ranging from 1 to 10% depending on their earnings.

RAP cancels the remaining balance after 30 years of payments, an increase from the previous 20 or 25 years. There will also be a new standard repayment plan that stretches the term of a loan from 10 up to 25 years. Borrowers with larger debts will get longer terms. Seven people were sentenced to prison for playing a role in a $31 million coupon fraud scheme in Virginia.

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